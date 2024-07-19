True Crime Around The World, Poker Face Casting, New Mystery Books, + More!

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Before I dive into your bi-weekly mystery goodness that includes new releases, news, and true crime set in India and Japan, I thought I’d chat a bit about my recent reading. When you take a thing that you love, and it becomes your job, it sometimes dulls the joy from it. I ended last year having been frustrated more than I wanted to with reading.

So I made a bunch of changes in my reading life this year which have all turned out great so far. Two were related specifically to mysteries. The first was that I reread Gone Girl (thoughts here). The second was that every time I stare at my TBR too long without picking anything (think endless scrolling on a streamer instead of watching something) I pick up the next letter in Sue Grafton’s Kinsey Millhone series. I’m up to F is for Fugitive, and I’m really enjoying getting to read solid PI mysteries that focus on following one case, beginning to end.