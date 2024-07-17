Help Clear These School Library Wish Lists
‘Tis the season where those who work in schools are beginning to prep their spaces for the upcoming year. It might be surprising, but in some places, the summer break is nearly over.
School librarians, like their peers in public libraries, have been subject to ongoing harassment and book bans; even more so than their peers in public libraries, though, school librarians have been subject to job cuts in steep numbers over the last several decades. Per data from EveryLibrary, there is an average of one half time librarian per public school campus in America. This summer alone, St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota announced that they were eliminating all school librarians at the elementary level–an interesting decision, given that their neighbor Minneapolis increased school librarians and saw a tremendously positive impact.
Just like parents and caregivers can find back to school a time of stress and financial challenge, so, too, do educators. This year, one school librarian is boosting the wish lists of other school librarians across the country in hopes of not only reminding people how little budget the school librarian has to make their space a must-visit place for students and teachers, but also to support and encourage her colleagues.
Kelsey Bogan is a Pennsylvania school librarian. Since July 13, she’s been boosting school librarian wishlists on Twitter. Those wishlists, available publicly on Amazon, allow anyone to purchase items and have them sent directly to the school librarian.
“Libraries are good but they can’t run on love alone,” she wrote before sharing one of her first lists.
Among the items peppering those wish lists? Bookmarks, fun and inexpensive decor, and, of course, books. Find below a roundup of the lists shared by Bogan. If you’re able to purchase a few items, take advantage of Prime Day sales if you’re able to on July 17; if you can’t help financially, give the lists a boost among your own networks, as every share truly does help.
Note: When you go to make a purchase from these wish lists, as you move through the checkout process, ensure you’re selecting the name of the wish list owner as the address to which the items will be sent (i.e., Teacher Smith’s Gift Registry Address).
- “I’m rolling into this year will an all new admin team and a zero budget. Every little bit definitely helps make the library a little more welcoming and fun for the kids.” Wish list here.
- “I’m a PreK-Grade 5 media specialist in #Maryland w/575 amazing readers. This list has materials to build a [love] of reading & to support our makerspace program.” Wish list here.
- “We love doing large coloring posters and displaying them in the window when done. It’s almost stained glass like. Mahalo for your support.” Wish list here.
- “This is a huge help! I’m a second-year school librarian in a Title I, K-5 school in Chicagoland. Items on this list are a mix of essentials to help me process books and materials my students will love and use every day in my library.” Wish list here.
- “High need, no budget for anything beyond state-aided books.” Wish list here.
- “Thank you! Looking to expand our Who/What Was section which is read extensively, nab some decor for a refresh, and some items for maker programming. #clearthelist initiatives are so helpful in bringing more to my students that I can with budget only!” Wish list here.
- “I just blew my budget on nonfiction so our maker space and office supplies need refills!” Wish list here.
- “I’m a middle school librarian and I’ve never asked for help before.” Wish list here.
- “I have a “Care Catalog” in my junior high library every year with lots of items our kids need from time to time. I would love some help keeping it stocked this year!” Wish list here.
- “If you see anything on my list that you’d like to support our library with, we’d love anything on it. This year I added lost books to the list, plus a few that came out after budgets closed.” Wish list here.
- “Going into a new high school library and making themed busy boxes for check out.” Wish list here.
- “It will be my first year at a new high school and the walls are bare. I need a little help! I’m asking for Rugs, Bookmarks, Books, Lighting, Posters, and more.” Wish list here.
- “K-8 librarian with over 900 students and facing major budget cuts. Thank you.” Wish list here.
- “Thank you for making a place to share.” Wish list here.
- “Thanks so much for sharing! Please consider helping #clearthelist for a high school library in rural Kansas. Our students deserve great & diverse books, supplies, & engaging activities.” Wish list here.
- “Thank you!!! Hoping to expand our collaborative spaces this upcoming school year.” Wish list here.
- “K-5 public school going into 2nd year school has had a librarian. I love providing access to great books for my amazing, diverse readers!” Wish list here.
- “Thank you so much!” Wish list here.
- “I’m a K-5 librarian, always looking for new ways to keep my walls and shelves fresh to inspire my students to fall in love with reading! Thanks for considering!” Wish list here.
- “Thank you for helping other school librarians!” Wish list here.
- “Thanks for any shares!!” Wish list here.
- “Thank you!!” Wish list here.
- “Thank you so much! We keep getting major budget cuts to our library (6-8) and need all the help we can get for our programming and collection development!” Wish list here.
- “K -6 library here. I have 700 students and over 30,000 checkouts last year. Thank you for supporting libraries!” Wish list here.
- “Thanks for Teacher Librarian Love!!!!” Wish list here.
- “School librarian with a small budget over here-thanks for any support!” Wish list here.
- “Thank you! Title 1 school with no budget at all; I rely on donations to be able to bring new books to my students!” Wish list here.
- “Anything helps! Thank you.” Wish list here.
- “If anyone would like to donate anything from my school wishlist, that would be amazing! Year Round Teacher, K-12 Library Media Specialist, Serve over 600 students, Teach 26 classes a week.” Wish list here.
- “K-5 Title 1 elementary library here! People can help us with our Battle of the Books selections noted on the list or anything else!” Wish list here.
- “Thank you for having a place for librarians to share our lists!” Wish list here.
- “Here is my list and thank you so much!” Wish list here.
- “This is amazing, thank you! I’m a Title 1 high school librarian in Columbia, SC. As seen in the news, SC recently passed legislation that is going to make this year very….uncertain. Any support will help me continue to make the library a safe space.” Wish list here.
- “Thank you for helping libraries be a warm and inviting space for all students!” Wish list here.
- “Thank you for sharing! I’m a K-5 librarian and I’m adding to my library activities and incentive programs.” Wish list here.
- “K-5 school librarian in a Title 1 school. Thank you for the exposure and thoughts!” Wish list here.
- “My Kansas elementary Library #clearthelist is full of books & Makerspace/STEAM items (+more!) to make our library a wonderful space for all! Any support is greatly appreciated!” Wish list here.
- “Every little bit helps us create a welcoming space for all!” Wish list here.
- “I am a PK-12 librarian… would love anything from my list. Currently items at the top of my list on Prime Day deals.” Wish list here.
- “Thank you for sharing the library love. I work In a title 1 building in Missouri that works hard to share the Reading Love with all students.” Wish list here.
- “I am a high school librarian who runs a reading program every year that encourages students to read stories that teach empathy and open their eyes to the world. Each year we try to get some really cool prizes that students can win when they participate.” Wish list here.
- Wish list here.
- Wish list here.
- Wish list here.
- Wish list here.
- Wish list here.
- Wish list here.
- Wish list here.
Though no school libraries or classrooms should run on the kindness and generosity of those fulfilling wishlists alone–every school library deserves a robust budget to serve their communities–boosting these is a reminder that school libraries and school library workers matter and deserve public support.
Follow Kelsey’s thread on Twitter/X to continue to learn about, boost, and support the school library #clearthelists project.