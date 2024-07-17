Help Clear These School Library Wish Lists

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

School librarians, like their peers in public libraries, have been subject to ongoing harassment and book bans; even more so than their peers in public libraries, though, school librarians have been subject to job cuts in steep numbers over the last several decades. Per data from EveryLibrary, there is an average of one half time librarian per public school campus in America . This summer alone, St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota announced that they were eliminating all school librarians at the elementary level –an interesting decision, given that their neighbor Minneapolis increased school librarians and saw a tremendously positive impact .

‘Tis the season where those who work in schools are beginning to prep their spaces for the upcoming year. It might be surprising, but in some places, the summer break is nearly over.

Just like parents and caregivers can find back to school a time of stress and financial challenge, so, too, do educators. This year, one school librarian is boosting the wish lists of other school librarians across the country in hopes of not only reminding people how little budget the school librarian has to make their space a must-visit place for students and teachers, but also to support and encourage her colleagues.

Kelsey Bogan is a Pennsylvania school librarian. Since July 13, she’s been boosting school librarian wishlists on Twitter. Those wishlists, available publicly on Amazon, allow anyone to purchase items and have them sent directly to the school librarian.

“Libraries are good but they can’t run on love alone,” she wrote before sharing one of her first lists.

Among the items peppering those wish lists? Bookmarks, fun and inexpensive decor, and, of course, books. Find below a roundup of the lists shared by Bogan. If you’re able to purchase a few items, take advantage of Prime Day sales if you’re able to on July 17; if you can’t help financially, give the lists a boost among your own networks, as every share truly does help.

Note: When you go to make a purchase from these wish lists, as you move through the checkout process, ensure you’re selecting the name of the wish list owner as the address to which the items will be sent (i.e., Teacher Smith’s Gift Registry Address).

Though no school libraries or classrooms should run on the kindness and generosity of those fulfilling wishlists alone–every school library deserves a robust budget to serve their communities–boosting these is a reminder that school libraries and school library workers matter and deserve public support.