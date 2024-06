Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Here we go, the news stories Today in Books readers clicked on most this week!

And here are a bunch of interesting links that didn’t quite make the cut for the full TiB treatment this week but are still worth your time.

Subscribe to All Access to continue reading





Subscribe Already a paid subscriber? Log In

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!