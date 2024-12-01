The Biggest Book World News of the Week

Here are the most clicked-on stories from Today in Books this week.

It’s the Most Notable Time of the Year

The New York Times‘s annual list of 100 notable books of the year is, for my money, the very best of the end-of-year offerings. Evenly divided between fiction and nonfiction, it has a diversity of genres, subjects, and tones; a healthy mix of popular, commercially successful titles and under-the-radar gems; enough books to be useful as you select your next read or shop for the book lovers in your life but not so many as to be overwhelming. If you read widely and pay attention to the bookish zeitgeist during the other eleven months of the year, you’re likely to find validation for some of your faves alongside new-to-you picks and reminders of the “Oh, I’ve been meaning to read that!” variety. This time around, there are also boxes to tick to indicate whether you’ve read a book or want to read it. I’ve notched 23 of the 100 so far, and I’m proud to report that Jeff and I scored 11 out of the 15 titles we identified as shoo-ins when we predicted the list on a recent episode of the Book Riot Podcast.