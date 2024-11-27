The Best Gift Books of 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca recommend books released in 2024 that would make great gifts — for a bunch of different kinds of readers.

Discussed in this episode:

The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan

Be Ready When the Luck Happens

The God of the Woods

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

By The Fire We Carry

Bone of the Bone

The Serviceberry

Praise Song for the Kitchen Ghosts

What Goes With What

Kids Cook Anything by Mark Bittman

The Other Significant Others

Vanishing Treasures

Beautiful Creatures

Margot’s Got Money Troubles

Colored Television

Knife

Smoke Kings

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop

Cue the Sun!

The Bright Sword

Mythos by Stephen Fry

An Encyclopedia of Gardening for Colored Children

The Researcher’s First Murder