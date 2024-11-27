The Best Gift Books of 2024
Jeff and Rebecca recommend books released in 2024 that would make great gifts — for a bunch of different kinds of readers.
Discussed in this episode:
The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan
Be Ready When the Luck Happens
Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Praise Song for the Kitchen Ghosts
Kids Cook Anything by Mark Bittman
Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop
An Encyclopedia of Gardening for Colored Children