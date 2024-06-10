Three Parents Sue Florida Over Book Bans

On Thursday, three parents filed a federal lawsuit that opposes Florida law SB 1069, a law that essentially made banning books easier to do in the state. The parents allege that by making books easier to ban — and thereby upholding and enforcing “the state’s favored viewpoint” — the state is discriminating against parents who oppose book bans.

The parents — who are from St. Johns and Orange County — contend that the state hasn’t made it as easy to block book bans as it has to accept them. Their lawsuit says that SB 1069 violates First Amendment rights, and “only provides a mechanism for a parent to object to the affirmative use of material; it does not provide a mechanism for a parent to object to the lack of use or discontinued use of material.”

They are being represented by legal advocacy group Democracy Forward.

To read more on this, visit NBC Miami.com.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.