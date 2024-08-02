A Dark, Deeply Romantic Mystery You’ll Never Forget

The Shadow of the Wind is set in Barcelona in 1945, a time when Spain was ruled by dictator Francisco Franco following the Spanish Civil War. At a time when Barcelona was recovering from the traumas of war, Daniel, a book dealer’s son mourning the loss of his mother, finds a strange book in the Cemetery of Forgotten Books. The Shadow of the Wind by Julián Carax immediately draws Daniel in, and he falls in love with the story.

But you what happens when you read a book you really love. You want to learn more about the author. You want to talk to other people who have read the book. You want to read more of the author’s works.

Unfortunately for Daniel, it turns out the author Julián Carax is quite a mystery. Carax went missing years ago, and along with him, all of his books have also disappeared. In fact, it seems like someone is systematically destroying every Carax book in existence.

Once other people realize Daniel possesses a Julián Carax book, suddenly Daniel realizes how much people want Carax’s books—perhaps to destroy them. But why? What happened to the author himself? To discover the mysteries behind his beloved book, Daniel will explore the hidden secrets of the city of Barcelona. He meets new friends and allies. He also makes enemies. Most importantly, he uncovers a beautiful and heartbreaking love story at the heart of Carax’s mysterious past.

The Shadow of the Wind is a mixture of a lot of genres. It’s historical fiction. It’s mystery. It’s romance. But this book never feels like it’s trying to do too much. And while I’ve never been to Barcelona, I love the version of Barcelona that this book created in my mind. Ever since its publication in the early 2000s, this book has been on my mind, and I know whenever I do have the pleasure of visiting Barcelona, I’ll be looking for hints of this book everywhere.

As a book lover, I also find it hard not to adore a book that’s so in love with books. The Shadow of the Wind is an absolute celebration of the world of literature and the way the right book can forever change your life. I can tell you this book changed my life, for sure. More than 20 years after its initial publication, this is one that still feels so important.