Horror Deserves a Space in the Best Books of the Century Conversation

I once heard that Grady Hendrix decides on the title of his book before he figures out a plot, and with a title like My Best Friend’s Exorcism, I believe it. I was just randomly wandering through a Barnes & Noble (I’m sorry—indie bookstores forever, I promise) when I saw this book on the shelf. I knew nothing about it, but based on the title alone and the spooky yearbook-themed hardcover design, I knew I had to read it. This was my first Grady Hendrix novel, and since reading this book, I now consider Hendrix a must-read author.

My Best Friend’s Exorcism starts and ends with friendship, and that’s what makes this horror novel work beyond the scary stuff and the fun ’80s references. Abby and Gretchen meet in the 4th grade and bond over fun ’80s kid things like roller rinks and E.T. By the time they’re high school sophomores in 1988, the two girls have become inseparable. But then after a sleepover gone wrong, something about Gretchen is different. She is moody, often cruel, and strange things keep happening all around her.

When no one else seems to see a difference in Gretchen other than her best friend Abby, Abby knows she’ll have to take matters into her own hands. It soon becomes clear to Abby that her best friend has been possessed by some sort of demon, but no one else will believe her. Her friends think she’s just jealous, and adults think she’s acting out. But Abby sees proof of evil and she sees the horrifying things happening all around her, and she knows if they don’t perform an exorcism, she might lose her friend forever.

I don’t necessarily think horror novels have to be scary to work, but if you care about being scared, this novel is so scary. If you love a terrifying possession story, you will not be disappointed. There are so many disturbing images and terrible things in this book. But there is so much heart and beauty in this story as well.

If you read my reviews regularly you might start to see a pattern in the types of stories that work for me. Basically, I love a story that makes me cry. I really did cry at the end of the story, and it had everything to do with the power of Gretchen and Abby’s friendship. I don’t often reread books because there are so many good stories out there to read and life is short, but I’ve read My Best Friend’s Exorcism three times.

I will probably read it again.