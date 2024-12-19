The National Book Critics Circle Awards’ First Longlist for Poetry

For the first time in the history of the National Book Critics Circle Awards—the only literary awards in the United States that are judged by critics—the National Book Critics Circle (NBCC) is sharing their longlists ahead of the award ceremony on March 20, 2025.

NBCC president, Heather Scott Partington, said “The NBCC is proud to release our longlists for the first time in our 50 year history. Revealing them allows us to honor more writers, translators, and books than we ever have in a single year.”

NBCC officials have also shared that sharing the longlists is a way to celebrate the awards’ 50th anniversary.