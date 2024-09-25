most popular books goodreads
The Most Popular Books on Goodreads From the Last 5 Years

Goodreads has released their list of the most popular books of the last 5 years, according to their members.

We stay booed up with Goodreads. Despite its flaws, it’s such a treasure trove of self-reported information on readers, and with its more than 100 million members, it’s still the biggest book-focused social site. What’s more, its editors love to crunch numbers.

Their latest stat pulling has come in the form of the most popular books published in the last five years. To assemble the list, which is ranked in order, they looked at the books added to Goodreads members’ Want to Read, Currently Reading, or (already) Read lists, and tallied up the results.

If you’ve been following publishing the last few years, you’ve definitely heard about a lot of the top books, but I’ll skip around to make sure I include some diversity—the first non-white author doesn’t come until #18 (Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow), the shame of it all.

Looking though the list, you can see the popularity of mysteries and thrillers, romances, fantasies (and romantasies), and historical fiction. There’s hardly any nonfiction books on the list at all, though—the only ones I noticed are Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart and I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy. Maybe the Goodreads Girlies prefer fiction to real life? Can’t say I blame them.

In any case, here are the most popular books on Goodreads from the last five years:

#59: Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

cover of Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

#58: Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Such a Fun Age cover image

#38: Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

cover of Yellowface by R.F. Kuang

#29: The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

cover of The Vanishing Half

#27: Twisted Love (Twisted, #1) by Ana Huang

twisted love book cover

#23: Iron Flame (The Empyrean, #2) by Rebecca Yarros

cover of Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

#22: I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

cover of I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette Mccurdy; photo of author in a pink dress holding a pink urn

#19: Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Red, White & Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

#18: Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

cover of Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

#4: Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Daisy Jones and the Six book cover

#1: The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Book cover of The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

For the full list of 60 books, visit Goodreads.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

