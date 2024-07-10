The Most Anticipated Books For the Rest of the Year, According to LitHub
With the first half of the year firmly in our rear view — and all the subsequent “best of the year, so far” lists published — it’s time for the Book World to turn our eyes to the rest of the year. LitHub is among the first to toss their hat in the ring with a list of their most-anticipated books for the rest of the year.
The list, which is wonderfully extensive and varied, has 193 books for you to add to your To Be Read Lists, with publish dates that range from July all the way to December. Look forward to releases from Keanu Reeves, Sally Rooney, Black-led mystery/thrillers, true crime, Latin American horror, West African fantasy, and lots more.
To get you started, here are 13 of the Most anticipated books for the rest of the year, according to LitHub:
Pink Slime by Fernanda Trías, translated by Heather Cleary (Horror, Dystopia)
Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi (West African Mythology, Fantasy)
The Coin by Yasmin Zaher (Lit Fic)
Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle (Queer Horror)
Carrie Carolyn Coco: My Friend, Her Murder, and an Obsession with the Unthinkable by Sarah Gerard (True Crime)
Toward Eternity by Anton Hur (Sci-Fi)
This Great Hemisphere by Mateo Askaripour (Sci-Fi, Dystopia)
The Book of Elsewhere by Keanu Reeves, China Miéville (Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller)
Guide Me Home by Attica Locke (Mystery Thriller)
The Road Is Good by Uzo Aduba (Memoir)
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Lit Fic)
No Place to Bury the Dead by Karina Sainz Borgo, translated by Elizabeth Bryer (Magic Realism)
Sand-Catcher by Omar Khalifah, translated by Barbara Romaine (Lit Fic)
For the full list, visit LitHub.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.