fair-skinned person with long, curly hair reading in a hammock outside
News

The Most Anticipated Books For the Rest of the Year, According to LitHub

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

With the first half of the year firmly in our rear view — and all the subsequent “best of the year, so far” lists published — it’s time for the Book World to turn our eyes to the rest of the year. LitHub is among the first to toss their hat in the ring with a list of their most-anticipated books for the rest of the year.

The list, which is wonderfully extensive and varied, has 193 books for you to add to your To Be Read Lists, with publish dates that range from July all the way to December. Look forward to releases from Keanu Reeves, Sally Rooney, Black-led mystery/thrillers, true crime, Latin American horror, West African fantasy, and lots more.

To get you started, here are 13 of the Most anticipated books for the rest of the year, according to LitHub:

cover of Pink Slime by Fernanda Trías, translated by Heather Cleary

Pink Slime by Fernanda Trías, translated by Heather Cleary (Horror, Dystopia)

cover of Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi

Masquerade by O.O. Sangoyomi (West African Mythology, Fantasy)

the cover of The Coin

The Coin by Yasmin Zaher (Lit Fic)

cover of Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle

Bury Your Gays by Chuck Tingle (Queer Horror)

a graphic of the cover of Carrie Carolyn Coco: My Friend, Her Murder, and an Obsession with the Unthinkable by Sarah Gerard

Carrie Carolyn Coco: My Friend, Her Murder, and an Obsession with the Unthinkable by Sarah Gerard (True Crime)

Toward Eternity cover

Toward Eternity by Anton Hur (Sci-Fi)

cover of This Great Hemisphere by Mateo Askaripour ; illustration of bright outline of a person standing on a mountain against a colorful sky

This Great Hemisphere by Mateo Askaripour (Sci-Fi, Dystopia)

cover of The Book of Elsewhere by Keanu Reeves, China Miéville

The Book of Elsewhere by Keanu Reeves, China Miéville (Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Thriller)

cover image for Guide Me Home

Guide Me Home by Attica Locke (Mystery Thriller)

cover of The Road Is Good by Uzo Aduba

The Road Is Good by Uzo Aduba (Memoir)

cover of Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Lit Fic)

cover of No Place to Bury the Dead by Karina Sainz Borgo, translated by Elizabeth Bryer

No Place to Bury the Dead by Karina Sainz Borgo, translated by Elizabeth Bryer (Magic Realism)

cover of Sand-Catcher by Omar Khalifah

Sand-Catcher by Omar Khalifah, translated by Barbara Romaine (Lit Fic)

For the full list, visit LitHub.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.