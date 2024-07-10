With the first half of the year firmly in our rear view — and all the subsequent “best of the year, so far” lists published — it’s time for the Book World to turn our eyes to the rest of the year. LitHub is among the first to toss their hat in the ring with a list of their most-anticipated books for the rest of the year.

The list, which is wonderfully extensive and varied, has 193 books for you to add to your To Be Read Lists, with publish dates that range from July all the way to December. Look forward to releases from Keanu Reeves, Sally Rooney, Black-led mystery/thrillers, true crime, Latin American horror, West African fantasy, and lots more.

To get you started, here are 13 of the Most anticipated books for the rest of the year, according to LitHub: