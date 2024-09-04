The Best Nonfiction to Read This Fall, According to the New York Times
As we shift to fall and settle in, we’re steady getting great list after great list of new, must-read books being published in the coming weeks. The New York Times is the latest to proffer some recs for the book world’s busiest season, this time under the umbrella of nonfiction. But don’t worry—despite it being an election year, the list is varied. There are memoirs by political figures, like Ketanji Brown Jackson and Angela Merkel, but there are also tales of cults and even the paranormal life of a Navajo Ranger.
Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari
Connie by Connie Chung
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates
The Paranormal Ranger by Stanley Milford Jr.
Dinner for Vampires by Bethany Joy Lenz
Patriot by Alexei Navalny
The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, illustrated by John Burgoyne
Memories of Distant Mountains by Orhan Pamuk, translated by Ekin Oklap
Freedom by Angela Merkel
For the full list, visit The New York Times.
