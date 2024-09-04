As we shift to fall and settle in, we’re steady getting great list after great list of new, must-read books being published in the coming weeks. The New York Times is the latest to proffer some recs for the book world’s busiest season, this time under the umbrella of nonfiction. But don’t worry—despite it being an election year, the list is varied. There are memoirs by political figures, like Ketanji Brown Jackson and Angela Merkel, but there are also tales of cults and even the paranormal life of a Navajo Ranger.

The Best Nonfiction to Read This Fall, According to the New York Times

Lovely One by Ketanji Brown Jackson

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari

Connie by Connie Chung

The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates

The Paranormal Ranger by Stanley Milford Jr.

Dinner for Vampires by Bethany Joy Lenz

Patriot by Alexei Navalny

The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer, illustrated by John Burgoyne

Memories of Distant Mountains by Orhan Pamuk, translated by Ekin Oklap

Freedom by Angela Merkel

For the full list, visit The New York Times.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.