The Best New Book Releases Out September 10, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

New books-wise, there’s a lot to discuss. For one, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout’s Tell Me Everything is actually out today ( I’ve mentioned it in a new release roundup already , but the publishing date changed).

I feel like Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki-related things make one of the very few categories of stuff that I never tire of. Now, I’m not saying my house is decked out in Ghibli-themed decorations are anything, but I will click the hell out of an article telling me how to make it happen. If you, like me, love the whimsical, charming, and slightly melancholic vibes of Studio Ghibli, K.W. Colyard has some suggestions for reading nook decor .

For the sports ball lovers, there’s Above the Noise: My Story of Chasing Calm, a memoir by DeMar DeRozan (who I, admittedly, only know because of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track), and an inspirational self-help book by Venus Williams titled Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome.

For the youngins, there’s the Mexico City-based middle grade magical realism adventure Lola by Karla Arenas Valenti; the contemporary YA Desert Echoes by Abdi Nazemian; and To the Bone by Alena Bruzas, a particularly gruesome YA historical fiction novel.

Switching to adult sci-fi and fantasy, we have the “queer, Caribbean, anti-colonial sci-fi novella” (!!) Countess by Suzan Palumbo; the Shakespeare Romantasy retelling Vilest Things by Chloe Gong; and the African and Arabian mythology-inspired, rebellion-filled The Ending Fire by Saara El-Arifi (with its stunning cover). The latter two are both part of a series.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Nonfiction girlies will appreciate Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI, the latest by Yuval Noah Harari. And, speaking of AI, there are, perhaps unsurprisingly, a few new books that discuss it coming out this week. In addition to Harari’s, there’s The Extinction of Experience: Being Human in a Disembodied World by Christine Rosen, and Supremacy: AI, ChatGPT, and the Race that Will Change the World by Parmy Olson.

Now for the featured books below: a sapphic romantasy looks at the story of Dracula with fresh eyes, the love life and activism of Ida B. Wells shows the historical figure as a fully fleshed-out person, and we see modern India on the precipice of change. There’s also some great horror (naturally).