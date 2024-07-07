The Biggest Literary News Stories of the Week

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

The Millions‘s seasonal preview lists have been a staple of the bookish internet since well before BuzzFeed popularized the idea of the listicle, and they continue to deliver. The summer 2024 preview has landed , boasting more than 80 titles coming out July through September (which is apparently now a summer month?). In standard Millions fashion, the list leans literary and nods to a few of the big names you’ve likely seen all over “most anticipated” lists this season, but where it really shines is its emphasis on the kinds of books that typically fly under the radar: small press titles, higher-brow and arty nonfiction, debuts, and literature in translation. It’s an especially refreshing change of pace in a season that tends to be stacked with genre offerings and a welcome reminder that publishing isn’t actually all romantasy all the time.

Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault

Two women, referred to as Scarlett and K, who were 20 and 23 at the time of the alleged events, have accused Neil Gaiman of sexually assaulting them. The allegations were revealed during an exclusive four-part podcast from British outlet Tortoise Media.

K, a fan of Gaiman’s work, met the author at a book event she attended when she was 18 and he was in his mid-40s (he is now 63). They began a relationship a few years later, during which she alleges that he engaged in acts that were non-consensual. Scarlett was 23 when she was hired as a nanny to Gaiman’s child and alleges that he first assaulted her within hours of their meeting in February 2022. Per Tortoise‘s reporting, Gaiman “strongly denies any allegations of non-consensual sex with the women,” attributing K’s accusations to “her regret over their relationship” and Scarlett’s to “a condition associated with false memories at the time of their relationship.” Tortoise notes that the latter “is not supported by [Scarlett’s] medical records and medical history.”

Barnes & Noble In-Store Shopping is On the Rise

Market intelligence firm Placer.ai has released a new report that shows foot traffic in Barnes & Noble stores is on the rise. With the exception of this January (which saw a cold snap that the report notes ”weighed on retailers nationwide”), in-store shopping increased every month since last November, hitting its highest point so far with year-over-year growth of 11.1% in May. This aligns with the recent trend of YOY increases in print book sales and is a strong indication that Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt’s unconventional strategies are paying off. May their efforts continue to succeed—any ballast against the Big A is a net good for books and readers.

