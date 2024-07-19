9 Great Novels Set in Bookstores

Steph Auteri is a journalist who has written for the Atlantic, the Washington Post, Pacific Standard, VICE, and elsewhere. Her more creative work has appeared in Creative Nonfiction, under the gum tree, Poets & Writers, and other publications, and she is the Essays Editor for Hippocampus Magazine. Her essay, "The Fear That Lives Next to My Heart," published in Southwest Review, was listed as a Notable Essay in Best American Essays 2021. She also writes bookish stuff here and at the Feminist Book Club, is the author of A Dirty Word, and is the founder of Guerrilla Sex Ed. When not working, she enjoys yoga, embroidery, singing, cat snuggling, and staring at the birds in her backyard feeder. You can learn more at stephauteri.com and follow her on Insta/Threads at @stephauteri .

I was a bookish child. It should come as no surprise that my absolute favorite book throughout much of my childhood was Michael Ende’s The Neverending Story, which I must have read at least 20 times.

Let’s set the scene. Bastian Balthazar Bux, a quiet, misunderstood boy who loves to read, is running from a group of bullies. Employing some evasive maneuvering, he ducks into a shop, which just so happens to be an antiquarian bookstore. His true journey begins when he steals a beautiful book from this shop and spends a significant amount of this novel reading it. He is eventually catapulted into the magical world of the book, in which he has many adventures before eventually returning home.