The Best Book Club Books of 2024
After seeing all manner of best-of book roundups these past few weeks, I thought it was time that I, as the writer of our book club-focused newsletter, get in on it.
Now, I did get a little loosey-goosey with how I determined what counted as “the best.” Initially, I’d wanted to look at the books chosen most often for popular online book clubs, but then realized there wasn’t enough overlap to make a whole list (which I love, since it means there weren’t too many repeats).
So instead, I took a more nebulous approach and looked at book club-friendly books that made best-of lists (like NPR’s, The New Yorker’s, TIME‘s, and Barnes & Noble’s), book award longlists (like the National Book Awards and the Andrew Carnegie Medals), and were even popular on sites like Goodreads and Storygraph.
The resulting list has a stunning retelling of an American classic, a ’70s mystery, a magical Harlem romance, and lots more.
James by Percival Everett
If any book won 2024, it’s this retelling of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of Jim, an enslaved man. When learns he’s about to be sold to a white man in New Orleans, he hides out until he can think of something that’ll keep him with his family. Then there’s Huck Finn, who is trying to escape his own violence. The two embark on their familiar story, this time with Jim’s full humanity on display.
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
James won the year, but Moore’s latest was the queen of the summer. It takes place in August 1975, when 13-year-old Barbara Van Laar disappears from camp. Thing is, she’s not the first Van Laar child to go missing—her brother also disappeared 14 years ago. As the search for Barbara commences, secrets about the the Van Laars—who own the Adirondack summer camp where their children went missing and where many of the area’s blue-collar community works—come to light.
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
This book is busy in all the ways I love—it’s got time-traveling romance, slice-of-life comedy, and spy thriller teas. In it, a little ways into the future, a civil servant is offered beaucoup bucks, but the new project that comes with this increase in salary is a little…weird. It involves her working as a “bridge” to a time “expat”—someone from another time. Her expat is Commander Graham Gore, a man from 1847 who was supposed to have died during an Arctic expedition. As he lives with the civil servant turned bridge and adjusts to things like washing machines, music apps, and women’s constantly exposed calves, he falls in love. A zany cast of secondary characters—which include everything from a 17th-century film (and Tinder) lover to a former spy and a WWI captain—round out this everywhere kind of story.
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Creative soul Ricki Wilde has never fit in with her family of socialites. So when one of her family’s older customers offers her the chance to rent the bottom of her Harlem brownstone, Ricki sees it as an opportunity for something new. She opens the flower shop she’s always dreamed of and experiences the magic and wonder of Harlem — which includes meeting the mysterious and enchanting Ezra. But Ezra has quite the secret. While things between Ricki and Ezra heat up, there’s another timeline of a past Harlem. One that tells of Ezra’s past.
Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar
Akbar’s protagonist, Cyrus Shams, mirrors himself—for one, both are poets who have struggled with alcoholism. For Cyrus, his obsession with martyrs leads him down a path of familial discovery. He learns of an uncle who dressed as an angel of death on Iranian battlefields, and of his mother, who may not have been who he thought she was.
Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders by Vanessa Angélica Villarreal
In these essays, award-winning poet Villarreal bends genres to look at her personal experiences—like a difficult childhood and divorce—colonial consequences, and migration, and analyzes them through a pop culture lens. In one piece, she’s looking at gender performativity through Nirvana and Selena, and in the next, the racial implications of Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow. She also looks at fantasy and considers collective imagination and how magic and ancestral teachings become invalidated through colonialism.
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
Hanif Abdurraqib is the National Book Award-nominated author of A Little Devil in America, and here he aims his poetic eye at basketball. With his usual mix of the personal and communal, he looks at one of America’s favorite sports, examining its history, who makes it and who doesn’t, and LeBron James.
Whiskey Tender by Deborah Jackson Taffa
Growing up in the ’70s and ’80s, Taffa spent time on both the California Yuma reservation and the Navajo territory in New Mexico and was encouraged to “transcend” her Indian status through education. But, as she gets older, she begins to question how her people’s history and culture were systematically destroyed—whether by the Indian boarding schools her grandparents were sent to, or by the off-reservation governmental job training her parents were encouraged to do.
