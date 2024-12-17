The Best Book Club Books of 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

After seeing all manner of best-of book roundups these past few weeks, I thought it was time that I, as the writer of our book club-focused newsletter, get in on it.

Now, I did get a little loosey-goosey with how I determined what counted as “the best.” Initially, I’d wanted to look at the books chosen most often for popular online book clubs, but then realized there wasn’t enough overlap to make a whole list (which I love, since it means there weren’t too many repeats).