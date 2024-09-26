The Adaptation of EAST OF EDEN Will Star Florence Pugh

Netflix has announced its plans for a seven-episode series based on the 1952 classic East of Eden. An earlier adaptation of the book came out in 1955 and starred James Dean.

The mythic novel follows the Trasks and the Hamiltons, two families in California whose life stories mirror that of Adam and Eve and Cain and Abel. The central plot’s centering of families is interesting considering how the original film adaptation was directed by Elia Kazan, and the new adaptation will be adapted by Kazan’s granddaughter, Zoe Kazan.

Kazan will also executive produce the series, as will Jeb Stuart and Florence Pugh, who will star. In addition to Pugh, the cast includes Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, and Hoon Lee.

To read more about the series, visit The Hollywood Reporter or Netflix.

