The 2024 Eisner Award Winners Are Here
The best in comics are here! Last week at the San Diego Comic Convention, the Eisner Awards honoring excellence and achievement in comics were presented. The Eisners are among the most prestigious honors given to comic creators and their work. They are given to comics published in the United States, though creators themselves do not need to be American.
The award began in 1988, and as of 2024, Eisners are given in 32 categories. This year’s nominees included over 150 different titles, both in print and online. Several titles and creators were nominated in multiple categories.
Here is the full slate of this year’s Eisner winners:
- Best Graphic Album–New: Roaming by Mariko Tamaki and Jillian Tamaki
- Best Graphic Album—Reprint (tie): Hip Hop Family Tree: The Omnibus by Ed Piskor and Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons by Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, and Nicola Scott
- Best Graphic Memoir: Family Style: Memories of an American from Vietnam by Thien Pham
- Best Humor Publication: It’s Jeff: The Jeff-Verse #1 by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru
- Best Anthology: Comics for Ukraine edited by Scott Dunbier
- Best Publication for Teens: Danger and Other Unknown Risks by Ryan North and Erica Henderson
- Best Publication for Kids: Mexikid: A Graphic Memoir by Pedro Martín
- Best Publication for Early Readers: Bigfoot and Nessie: The Art of Getting Noticed by Chelsea M. Campbell and Laura Knetzger
- Best Short Story: “The Kelpie,” by Becky Cloonan in Four Gathered on Christmas Eve
- Best Adaptation from Another Medium: Watership Down by Richard Adams, adapted by James Sturm and Joe Sutphin
- Best Single Issue/One-Shot: Nightwing #105 by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo
- Best Continuing Series: Transformers by Daniel Warren Johnson
- Best Limited Series: PeePee PooPoo by Caroline Cash
- Best New Series: Somna: A Bedtime Story by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay
- Best Reality-Based Work: Three Rocks: The Story of Ernie Bushmiller: The Man Who Created Nancy by Bill Griffith
- Best U.S. Edition of International Material: Blacksad, Vol 7: They All Fall Down, Part 2 by Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido, translation by Diana Schutz and Brandon Kander
- Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia: My Picture Diary by Fujiwara Maki, translation by Ryan Holmberg
- Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips: Dauntless Dames: High-Heeled Heroes of the Comic Strips edited by Peter Maresca and Trina Robbins
- Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books: All-Negro Comics 75th Anniversary Edition edited by Chris Robinson
- Best Writer: Mariko Tamaki, Roaming
- Best Writer/Artist: Daniel Warren Johnson, Transformers
- Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team: Jillian Tamaki, Roaming
- Best Painter/Multimedia Artist: Sana Takeda, The Night Eaters: Her Little Reapers
- Best Cover Artist: Peach Momoko, Demon Wars: Scarlet Sin, various alternate covers
- Best Coloring: Jordie Bellaire, Batman, Birds of Prey; Dark Spaces: Hollywood Special
- Best Lettering: Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, The Unlikely Story of Felix and Macabber, The Witcher: Wild Animals, and others; Batman: City of Madness, The Flash, Poison Ivy, and others; Black Cat Social Club; Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees; The Cull, What’s the Furthest Place from Here?; and others
- Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism: The Comics Journal #309 edited by edited by Gary Groth, Kristy Valenti, and Austin English
- Best Comics-Related Book: I Am the Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future by Michael Molcher
- Best Academic/Scholarly Work: The Claremont Run: Subverting Gender in the X- Men by J. Andrew Deman
- Best Publication Design: Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein boxed set designed by Mike Kennedy
- Best Webcomic: Lore Olympus by Rachel Smythe
- Best Digital Comic: Friday, vols. 7–8 by Ed Brubaker and Marcos Martin
You can see the full slate of categories and nominees, as well as other 2024 honorees and award winners, on the Comic-Con website.
