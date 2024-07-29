The 2024 Eisner Award Winners Are Here

The best in comics are here! Last week at the San Diego Comic Convention, the Eisner Awards honoring excellence and achievement in comics were presented. The Eisners are among the most prestigious honors given to comic creators and their work. They are given to comics published in the United States, though creators themselves do not need to be American.

The award began in 1988, and as of 2024, Eisners are given in 32 categories. This year’s nominees included over 150 different titles, both in print and online. Several titles and creators were nominated in multiple categories.