8 Cozy Fantasy Romance Books to Warm Your Heart This Winter
One subgenre readers are absolutely obsessed with right now is cozy fantasy romance books. A lighthearted, low-on-angst, swoony read with magic and adventure? Say less! This list is for the ones who love to read fantasy but don’t want the heaviness or intensity that some themes inside the genre bring. So, if you’re looking to read something light and fluffy, these cozy fantasy romances are for you.
The cozy genre can be paired with other genres like mystery, romance, and sci-fi. But today, let’s talk about the cozy fantasy genre. Cozy fantasy books have fantasy themes like quests, magic, and supernatural beings, but most of the time, the stakes will be lower, the vibes will be calmer, and they will surely bring a smile to your face. If we’re talking about cozy fantasy romance books specifically, the romance arc is the central plot of the story, and there will be a happily ever after.
Cozy fantasy romances are feel-good reads that provide adventures in low-stakes situations, featuring sweet moments between characters you follow while they are falling in love. Characters inside these books sometimes have to manage a potion shop in a small town or hide away on an island working as a jam maker. Scared of heavy, angsty situations? Worry not, most likely, you won’t find the type of scenes that create stress. Stories will be lighter, comfier, and warmer compared to high fantasy or epic fantasy books out there.
So, if this is a subgenre you would like to read more, good news! Down below, you’ll be able to find cozy fantasy romance books that will be sure to bring a comforting story into your home, your heart, and your life.
The Spellshop by Sarah Beth Durst
Filled with winged cats and talking plants, The Spellshop is the perfect cozy fantasy romance if you’re looking for a book that resembles farming video games like Stardew Valley. The protagonist has to learn how to farm, make jam, open a business, befriend townspeople, and save the little island she washes up on. All of that paired up with the sweetest, most comforting romance, and you have Sarah Beth Durst’s The Spellshop.
In this novel, a librarian runs off to a small island, escaping the rebellion in her city. There, she must stay hidden, alongside the books she took—the very much magical, illegal books she took. But starting a new life takes a lot, especially when she has an annoying, adorable, always-helpful neighbor.
The Phoenix Keeper by S. A. MacLean
Take a magical zoo, extinct animals, a phoenix breeding program, college arch-rivals, and love, and you get The Phoenix Keeper. This charming and cozy sapphic fantasy romance features a phoenix keeper and the hotshot griffin keeper who must team up to save an entire species. This romantic, cozy fantasy is perfect for animal lovers and burrows into your soul immediately after starting.
Homegrown Magic by Jamie Pacton & Rebecca Podos (March 11, 2025)
I was lucky enough to read an early review copy of this one, and let me tell you: You are not ready for it. Homegrown Magic is everything you want in a book: a cottagecore-inspired, cozy fantasy romance with farming game vibes. Doesn’t that sound amazing? If you have read and loved The Spellshop, this is the book for you.
The story follows Yael and Margot, who once upon a time were childhood friends. Each has a future carved out for them: Yael is the heir of their wealthy banking family, while Margot is trying to save her family’s legacy. Neither thought they would ever reunite, but one night, they do…and everything slowly shifts. This friends-to-lovers slow-burn romance is perfect for small-town romance fans!
Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi
Now, what if you want to read cozy fantasy romances featuring witches, baking, and love at first sight? Best Hex Ever is the book you’re looking for.
Best Hex Ever is about kitchen witch Dina, who has been hexed: everyone who falls in love with her immediately starts to have bad luck. When she meets Scott, she is committed to finding a way to unhex herself in order to have a chance at a future with him.
Water Moon by Samantha Sotto Yambao (January 14, 2025)
For Studio Ghibli fans, Water Moon is going to become your new favorite book. Hana Ishikawa has inherited her father’s magical pawnshop. A pawnshop that is like no other: you can sell your deepest regrets there. On her first morning as the pawnshop’s new owner, she finds the shop destroyed, an acquisition stolen, and her father missing. With a charming stranger helping her out, she journeys through the mystical world in order to find her dad.
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
A lighthearted, cozy fantasy romance, The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches is ideal for the winter season because the warmth inside the pages—of its story, characters, and romance—is enough to protect you from the chilliest nights.
In this novel, you’ll meet Mika Moon, a lonely witch who has never gotten close to anyone throughout her life, afraid of someone finding out she has magic. But when she receives a mysterious message asking her to come to a place called Nowhere House to train three young witches how to control their magic, she takes a chance to do something unexpected for the first time in her life.
Deja Brew by Celestine Martin
Travel to a small town filled with paranormal creatures and live your best cozy life! Celestine Martin returns to her Elemental Love series with Deja Brew, the third installment. In this novel, you’ll get to meet ex-celebrity chef Sirena and former reality TV star Gus.
After the worst October of her life, Sirena makes a wish to have a second chance to fix it. Funnily enough, the world actually listens to her. The next morning, Sirena wakes up and realizes that October has just started, and she has the chance to do it all over again, but better. Maybe love will come knocking on her door as well.
Yield Under Great Persuasion by Alexandra Rowland
Yield Under Great Persuasion is a hot cup of chocolate for the soul. Prepare to experience the softest, most caring romance ever.
Tam Becket has a one-sided hate-to-love relationship with Lord Lyford. Even though he hates Lyford, he has been sleeping with him for the past 10 years. After Tam finds out Lyford has been blessed with the divine favor of the one goddess he feels most betrayed by, he prepares to leave town. Only nothing goes as planned.
