Art Fraud True Crime, New Mystery Adaptations + More for August 16, 2024

For fans of nonviolent true crime memoirs about fraud and art!

Orlando Whitfield recounts his friendship, partnership, and falling out with Inigo Philbrick. They became friends in university, having a lot in common since both of them had parents in the art world. They partner and become art dealers, with Philbrick taking the reigns as the one to pull off big ideas and showings, including convincing popular artists to show work that had only ever been in their studio. Then Whitfield learns that the things that look too good to be true really are, which eventually leads to Philbrick being brought down by the FBI.