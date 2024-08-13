Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Tennessee High School Closes Library Due to Comply with Book Banning Law

Green Hill High School in Wilson County, Tennessee has closed its library in preparation for the new school year so staff can check the entire collection to make sure they are in compliance with a new law that went into effect July 1. (These laws are onerous on purpose, folks.) H.B. 843 “requires schools to maintain and post lists of the materials in their libraries and to evaluate challenged materials to determine whether or not they are “age-appropriate.”” The law focuses specifically on materials that contain “nudity, or descriptions or depictions of sexual excitement, sexual conduct, excess violence, or sadomasochistic abuse,” all of which educators and librarians must evaluate at their own discretion. Along with the books by and about people of color and LGBTQ+ people that book banning bills specifically target, H.B. 843 captures many classics and even the Bible. Throwing out the baby with the bath water is a feature here, not a bug. In fact, it’s the entire point. May their efforts fail, and may we send them a loud-and-clear message at the ballot box this November.