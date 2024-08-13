Tennessee Public School Closes Library in Response to Book Banning Law
Tennessee High School Closes Library Due to Comply with Book Banning Law
Green Hill High School in Wilson County, Tennessee has closed its library in preparation for the new school year so staff can check the entire collection to make sure they are in compliance with a new law that went into effect July 1. (These laws are onerous on purpose, folks.) H.B. 843 “requires schools to maintain and post lists of the materials in their libraries and to evaluate challenged materials to determine whether or not they are “age-appropriate.”” The law focuses specifically on materials that contain “nudity, or descriptions or depictions of sexual excitement, sexual conduct, excess violence, or sadomasochistic abuse,” all of which educators and librarians must evaluate at their own discretion. Along with the books by and about people of color and LGBTQ+ people that book banning bills specifically target, H.B. 843 captures many classics and even the Bible. Throwing out the baby with the bath water is a feature here, not a bug. In fact, it’s the entire point. May their efforts fail, and may we send them a loud-and-clear message at the ballot box this November.
Barack Obama’s Summer Reading List
Former President and reader-in-chief Barack Obama’s summer reading list has come a bit later than usual, but, ya know, the guy’s been busy. The 14-title list features many of the hallmarks of an Obama book list, including a critically acclaimed literary novel (James by Percival Everett, which anyone who pays attention to these lists knew would be number one with a bullet), a Swiss Army fiction pick (the undisputed book of the summer, Liz Moore’s The God of the Woods), and several big nonfiction reads about sociopolitical issues (Everyone Who is Gone Here, The Wide Wide Sea, Of Boys and Men, When the Clock Broke). Obama’s lists usually showcase a debut or two, and my money has been on Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar all year. Nailed it. Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel also gets a nod.
Obama also spotlights Reading Genesis by his friend and sometimes-mentor Marilynne Robinson and There’s Always This Year by Hanif Abdurraquib, a memoir and meditation on Black communities, basketball, family, and the meaning of home that is maybe the most Barack-Obama-wheelhouse book of the last decade. Notably absent are Knife by Salman Rushdie and The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (doesn’t get any more Dad than that), but I wouldn’t be surprised to see them make the year-end list. Obama’s lists have often been criticized for being heavy on dudes and light on genre, and it looks like he’s been paying attention. Six of the 14 titles are by women, and he’s branched into some light SFF with Kaliane Bradley’s The Ministry of Time. What’s missing? What have you read this year that you’d love to see make Obama’s next list? Holler back in the comments.
Gamify It
The New York Times has gotten good at games, and not just Wordle, crosswords, and the increasingly maddening Connections. Today, there’s a quiz about novels that were adapted into video games, and friends, it’s tough! I managed to eke out three correct answers thanks to literary context clues, but I didn’t know that any of these five books had been turned into video games. Good luck!
The Best New Books Out Today
It’s a hot book Tuesday, and we’ve got the new release highlights lined up for you. I would hasten to add Charlotte Shane’s An Honest Woman: A Memoir of Love and Sex Work.
