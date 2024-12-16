Publishers Weekly Announces Their Person of the Year

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Liz Pelletier Named Publishers Weekly Person of the Year

Pelletier had an excellent case to be named PW’s Person of the Year in 2023, as Fourth Wing burst into the reading world (though hard to argue with last year’s honorees either). The citation offers a bit of a profile of Pelletier, as well as some good backstory to Yarros’ romantasy titan. (If you like stuff like this, my interview with some of the folks at Red Tower on First Edition might be worth a listen). Colleen Hoover’s 2-3 year run atop the sales charts didn’t have much in the way of coattails; what has made Fourth Wing different is that has given rise not just to more books like it, but whole new imprints, series, packaging, and careers.