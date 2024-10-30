Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Haunted houses are no modern phenomenon. There’s a reason it’s always older houses that are supposedly haunted. New builds just aren’t going to be haunted in the same way that historical houses are. They don’t have the history or trauma to support a haunting. Because it is almost always trauma that’s at the heart of a haunting, whether that trauma is a murder, a curse, or a quest for revenge. And we are certainly all haunted by history.

That’s especially true in these books where history quite literally comes back to haunt the protagonists. That’s why these historical haunted houses are so very terrifying. They feel almost plausible. Especially since many of these books are inspired by colonialism and racism as well as actual historical buildings; the stories hit very close to home. So close, in fact, that you might find yourself questioning those late night noises in your own home.