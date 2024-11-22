Lyndsie Manusos’s fiction has appeared in PANK, SmokeLong Quarterly, and other publications. She holds an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has worked in web production and content management. When she’s not nesting among her books and rough drafts, she’s chasing the baby while the dog watches in confused amusement. She lives with her family in a suburb of Indianapolis.

And although we’re exiting the Halloween season—farewell, favorite season—we’re still in the midst of a grand time for paranormal stories. Indeed, Christmas Eve has been known for being a time for ghost stories, and the Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year. Ghosts are a part of the large umbrella of paranormal genres, and for this particular post, we’re spotlighting paranormal horror.

Any story that defies expectation and logic immediately sparks my interest. Paranormal tales usually specialize in these factors, which makes the subgenres that paranormal fiction is a part of (i.e. paranormal romance, paranormal/supernatural thrillers, etc.) some of my favorite genres.

But What is Paranormal Horror, Exactly?

Like paranormal romance, paranormal horror often features beings that are not of this world. Think ghosts, witches, werewolves, etc. The Lost Angeles Film School has a definition for paranormal horror films that, I think, fits paranormal horror fiction as well:

Paranormal horror is closely related to the demonic subgenre in that it focuses on characters who aren’t living beings. The Los Angeles Film School, “Subgenres of Horror Films Explained”

The Fright Stuff Newsletter Ready for some thrills and chills? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of horror.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Think of movies like The Conjuring, Paranormal Activity, etc. Haunted locations, lore made real, and the revenge of histories. Many stories are set in the modern world as we know it, yet there is another presence, something we cannot see, and in which events occur that cannot be, and sometimes are not, always explained.

I have eight paranormal horror tales that fit this definition in some form or another. Some are more obvious in their paranormal horror, while others are subtle. Some are epic in scope, odysseys and quests, while others take a more microscopic approach to a single person or house. Many of these tales have other horror genres and tropes at play as well, but make no mistake: all are brilliantly creepy paranormal horror tales.

8 Paranormal Horror Tales to Give You the Creeps