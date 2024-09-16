Get Excited for All the Fall Horrors

I cannot stop singing this book’s praises, and when you read it, you’ll understand why. Ruin Road is the latest from one of my fave YA authors, Lamar Giles. It follows Cade Webster, a star football player at a prestigious high school. To everyone at his school, though, he’s an outsider from a “bad” neighborhood. People are afraid of Cade for being too big, too strong, and too Black. Meanwhile, all Cade wants is for people to see him for who he is. Then, one day, he stumbles into a pawn shop, and he gets his wish. Suddenly no one is scared around him. Of anything. And with this newfound courage, anything is possible. Even terrible, violent things.