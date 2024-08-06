4 Overrated Sci-Fi Classics (and 4 to Read Instead)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Anne Mai Yee Jansen is a literature and ethnic studies professor and a lifelong story addict. She exists on a steady diet of books and hot chocolate, with a heaping side of travel whenever possible. Originally hailing from the sun and sandstone of southern California, she currently resides with her partner, offspring, and feline companion in the sleepy mountains of western North Carolina. View All posts by Anne Mai Yee Jansen

Sci-fi has been gaining more and more popular attention in the past couple of decades. This is true not only of movies and TV shows but also of sci-fi literature. Yet the classics remain, well, the classics. No matter how much good stuff crops up, lots of readers still gravitate toward old recommendations for sci-fi greats. Now, I know I’m going to irritate some readers with this post because let’s face it: sci-fi fans are the best. I’m not being sarcastic there. I really believe sci-fi fans are among the most fiercely loyal, die hard, ride or die readers out there. It’s part of why there’s so much amazing fanfic in the sci-fi community.