Looking for more books like The Three-Body Problem? One of the biggest clues for me that a book is all the rage is an impending Netflix show/movie, and Cixin Lui’s The Three-Body Problem, part of his Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, is no different. With a Netflix series slated to release in March, this Hugo Award-winning science fiction novel explores the Earth’s first contact with aliens who turn their energy toward overtaking the planet in light of their own civilization failing. On Earth, society is divided by how to handle the impending collision of the species, with some people welcoming their arrival and others taking up arms against it. It’s big on world-building as the story expands across solar systems and pokes at what we think is to be true about the world we live in.

For those of you who haven’t jumped into the series yet, though, there is one thing to be aware of before you do. In an interview with The New Yorker, the novel’s author, Cixin Liu, was verbally supportive of the internment of Muslim Uighurs (or Uyghurs) in Xinjiang. According to an article on the Council on Foreign Relations website, the Chinese government has “detained more than a million Muslims in reeducation camps since 2017,” and a majority of Ugyhur are “subjected to intense surveillance, forced labor, and involuntary sterilizations, among other rights abuses.” Liu’s comment has led to some asking Netflix to reconsider the upcoming adaptation of the book.