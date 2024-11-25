npr's favorite books 2024 cover collage
News

NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

One of the more unique spins on the best books of the year is NPR’s annual Books We Love roundup. This interactively, highly sortable list features titles that will be familiar staples on other best of list, alongside dozens of fresh titles and recommendations for readers.

NPR selects their titles by inviting staffers and critics to submit their favorite books and then editors go through the list to delete duplicates and ensure there is a mix of different books that will appeal to a wide range of readers. The NPR Books team then slots these titles into different categories–ones that are pretty expected, such as book club picks, or age categories, as well as many with creative names–so readers can play around with discovery.

Want a Geeky read? NPR’s guide recommends titles such as Amy Tan’s The Backyard Bird Chronicles and Sandwiches of History: The Cookbook by Barry W. Enderwick. Itching for a short book? Try out The Most by Jessica Anthony or Nghi Vo’s The Brides of High Hill. Want a Geeky read that’s short? You’ve got yourself a Milk Without Honey by Hanna Harms.

The 2024 Books We Love list includes hundreds of titles. Dive in here and discover your new favorite read from 2024.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

More breaking news here