NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024

One of the more unique spins on the best books of the year is NPR’s annual Books We Love roundup. This interactively, highly sortable list features titles that will be familiar staples on other best of list, alongside dozens of fresh titles and recommendations for readers.

NPR selects their titles by inviting staffers and critics to submit their favorite books and then editors go through the list to delete duplicates and ensure there is a mix of different books that will appeal to a wide range of readers. The NPR Books team then slots these titles into different categories–ones that are pretty expected, such as book club picks, or age categories, as well as many with creative names–so readers can play around with discovery.