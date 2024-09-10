Watch the New NICKEL BOYS Trailer, Starring Daveed Diggs and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead came out in 2019, going on to win the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction — Whitehead’s second Pulitzer. The judges called it a “spare and devastating exploration of abuse at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida that is ultimately a powerful tale of human perseverance, dignity and redemption.” It’s based on real events at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys, which was open for over a hundred years and was notorious for abuse of its students. Dozens of unmarked graves have been found on the property.
The movie adaption is directed by RaMell Ross and stars Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. Nickel Boys will have a limited theatrical release starting October 25th and will later stream on Prime Video. You can watch the trailer below.
Find out more about the adaptation at The Hollywood Reporter.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
