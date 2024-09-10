The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead came out in 2019, going on to win the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction — Whitehead’s second Pulitzer. The judges called it a “spare and devastating exploration of abuse at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida that is ultimately a powerful tale of human perseverance, dignity and redemption.” It’s based on real events at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys, which was open for over a hundred years and was notorious for abuse of its students. Dozens of unmarked graves have been found on the property.

The movie adaption is directed by RaMell Ross and stars Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater, Fred Hechinger, Daveed Diggs, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. Nickel Boys will have a limited theatrical release starting October 25th and will later stream on Prime Video. You can watch the trailer below.