Everything You Need to Know Before Watching NICKEL BOYS

Whitehead’s restrained, nuanced writing style emphasizes trauma’s lifelong consequences on his characters. Similarly, critics have praised the film for using first-person POV shots, which are rare in movies, to focus on characters’ memories rather than graphic scenes of violence.

In his Acknowledgements after the novel, Colson Whitehead explains that The Nickel Boys is historical fiction. It was based on the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, which closed in 2011 and was notorious for the abuse and deaths of students. Whitehead cites Ben Montgomery’s investigative journalism, the official website where Dozier survivors connect and share their stories, and many other sources.