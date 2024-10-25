The Colleen Hoover Cinematic Universe and Other Adaptation News for Librarians

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has an MLIS from the University of Illinois and works full time as a Circulation & Reference Manager in Illinois. She has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying and takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers. When she's not at work, she's at home watching the Cubs with her cats and her cardigan collection. Other hobbies include scrapbooking, introducing more readers to the Church of Tana French, and convincing her husband that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

It’s been a busy few weeks for adaptations and awards, so let’s dive into what’s been happening!

Paul Feig is developing an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid , starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

Let’s Do This

Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian’s One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More.

Lionsgate has optioned a series adaptation of Yellowface .

Dakota Fanning has plans to adapt Paris Hilton’s memoir with A24.

Award News

Han Kang has become the first South Korean author to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Meet the latest group of authors who have been named 2024 MacArthur Fellows.

The 2024 National Book Awards shortlist has been announced.

The shortlist for the First Novel Prize has been announced.

Other Big Updates

Good Morning America has launched a new YA book club with Sabaa Tahir’s Heir.

Oprah has named Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, as her next book club pick.

Pizza Hut is giving out 1 million free pizzas to readers in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Book It! Program. Seriously, we need more pizza-based reading incentives for adults.