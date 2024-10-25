The Colleen Hoover Cinematic Universe and Other Adaptation News for Librarians
It’s been a busy few weeks for adaptations and awards, so let’s dive into what’s been happening!
Adaptations In the News
Lionsgate has optioned a series adaptation of Yellowface.
Liane Moriarty’s Here One Moment is being adapted as a series.
Verity, Regretting You, and Reminders of Him are becoming part of the extended Colleen Hoover Cinematic Universe.
Paul Feig is developing an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.
Netflix has a Pride and Prejudice series in development.
Idris Elba is starring in the upcoming A24 adaptation of Things Fall Apart.
Dakota Fanning has plans to adapt Paris Hilton’s memoir with A24.
Award News
Han Kang has become the first South Korean author to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.
Meet the latest group of authors who have been named 2024 MacArthur Fellows.
The 2024 National Book Awards shortlist has been announced.
The shortlist for the First Novel Prize has been announced.
Other Big Updates
Good Morning America has launched a new YA book club with Sabaa Tahir’s Heir.
Oprah has named Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, as her next book club pick.
Pizza Hut is giving out 1 million free pizzas to readers in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Book It! Program. Seriously, we need more pizza-based reading incentives for adults.