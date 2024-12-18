New York City’s Most Popular Library Checkouts of 2024
New York City’s three public library systems—the New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Public Library, and the Queens Public Library—have crunched some numbers and announced the most checked out books of 2024.
To give you an idea of the scope of these libraries, the New York Public Library alone has over 90 locations throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island and services around 16 million visitors a year; the Brooklyn Public Library, one of the country’s biggest library systems, provides books and services for a community of 2.6 million people; and the Queens Public Library has more than 5 million books and 80,000 educational, cultural, and civic programs annually.
Suffice to say, NYC’s libraries get active, and below is a quick look at their most popular books this year (which includes ebooks, audiobooks, and physical books). Looking at the lists, we noticed that the most popular adult titles across all three library systems are fairly diverse, with 40% of books having been written by non-white authors. We can’t really say the same for the YA lists, though, which seem to be dominated by the usual (TikTok) suspects.
As always, though, we do love a good book list, and it’s lovely seeing the checkout patterns for such a large group of library systems.
Top 10 Adult Books Checked Out in 2024 for all 3 Library Systems
- Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
- Happy Place by Emily Henry
- Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
- The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride
- Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver
- Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
- Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano
- Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
- Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
- The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese
Top 10 Young Adult Titles
The New York Public Library
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
- Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood
- A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
- The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
- The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
- A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas
- Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas
- Turtles All the Way Down by John Green
- Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard
Brooklyn Public Library
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
- Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas
- Crown of Midnight by Sarah J. Maas
- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
- The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
- If He Had Been With Me by Laura Nowlin
- Demon Slayer by Koyoharu Gotoge
- Divine Rivals: A Novel by Rebecca Ross
- A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
- Heartstopper by Alice Oseman
Queens Public Library
- A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
- A Court of Silver Flames by Sarah J. Maas
- A Court of Wings and Ruin by Sarah J. Maas
- A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
- A Court of Frost and Starlight by Sarah J. Maas
- The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
- The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins
- The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
- Lightlark by Alex Aster
- Violet Made of Thorns by Gina Chen
For full lists of NYC’s most popular library checkouts—which includes children’s literature lists—visit NYPL.org, BKLYNLibrary.org, and QueensLibrary.org.
