Middle Grade Graphic Novels for Dungeons & Dragons Players

This is such a fun graphic novel about kids bonding over a Dungeons and Dragons school club called Table Titans. I wish there’d been a club like this when I was in school! Val is a new student, and she’s a bit intense. She fought a lot at her previous school, and her mom (who is great) is worried it will happen again. Val’s first day of school goes pretty badly until a kind kid at the end of the day invites her to the school’s D&D club. She loves it, though the school sponsor is taking a semester off and they’ll need to find another teacher to sponsor the club. The only teacher available is the wrestling coach. Will they be able to convince him? The characters are so well drawn and realistic.