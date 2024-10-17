New YA Comics and Nonfiction for October 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Now that we’re halfway into October, let’s both catch up with and look forward to the latest in YA comics and nonfiction books on shelves this month. Both the comic format and the nonfiction category of YA tend to get less spotlight than their novel counterparts. This is despite the fact both comics and nonfiction are widely read by their intended teen audiences and readers who simply love young adult literature.

If you’re looking for a new and compelling work of nonfiction or an immersive illustrated story, try one of these new releases on for size. If there’s not an illustrator called out in the title line, that’s because the author of the comic is also the illustrator. Some of the below cover both the nonfiction side and the comic/graphic novel side. I’ve called out nine titles to highlight and included nearly that many more below because October is a packed month.