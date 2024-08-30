New Mysteries Set In India & Australia, Political Murder, + News for August 30, 2024
It’s time for your biweekly mystery goodness—new releases, political murder mysteries, and news—and I also come with great news: if you’ve been waiting for The Fall Guy to hit a streamer you can now watch it on Peacock! I’m making popcorn and settling in for a fun action film starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.
New Releases
Hot Stage (The Inspector Gowda Series, 3) by Anita Nair
For fans of stories with multiple points of view and procedurals.
Borei Gowda is the Assistant Commissioner of Police with a big case: if an octogenarian professor was, in fact, murdered, were his political views the cause or something else? If that didn’t give Gowda enough to have to investigate, he’s only just scratching the surface of the case when he’s forced to join the Central Crime Branch and a merged team that includes a former classmate of his. From the victim’s family secrets to Bangalore’s criminal underbelly, there are plenty of interesting characters to follow with the investigation.
If you want to start at the beginning pick up A Cult-Like Wound!
Red River Road by Anna Downes
For fans of atmospheric crime and missing person cases!
Phoebe Sweeney was on a solo van trip across Australia when her regular social media posts stopped. Now her sister Katy Sweeney, desperate to find her, has decided to retrace her sister’s trip in hopes of finding, at the very least, information. But Katy isn’t alone for long when she ends up taking in Lily, a stranger who asks for her help. Both women have their own secrets as they venture out into dangerous and unknown terrain in search of a missing woman.
Riot Recommendations
Here are two political murder mysteries from the backlist to dive into.
One In The Chamber by Robin Peguero
For fans of satire and Veep (if the show had had a murder mystery)!
We know that someone has been murdered and it’s tied to a group of US Senators’ staffers. The newest one is Cam Leann, who is just learning the ropes and is taken in by a group known as the Gang of Six. Who has been murdered, by who, and why will unravel as you’re plunged into Washington politics—including a current Supreme Court nomination process which would seat the first Black chief justice.
The Lion’s Mouth (Hanne Wilhelmsen #4) by Anne Holt
For fans of police procedurals and Scandinavian crime novels!
Chief Inspector Hanne Wilhelmsen is on leave when Birgitte Volter, the Norwegian Prime Minister, is murdered at her desk. Wilhelmsen has to travel back home from California to solve the case, needing to first figure out if the murder was political or personal.
I started the series here and wasn’t lost, but you can also start at the beginning with Blind Goddess!
News and Roundups
- Criminal Record Renewed For Season 2 At Apple TV+
- Colman Domingo is a man on a mission in The Madness exclusive first-look photos
- 10 Homicide Episodes to Watch Right Now
- Exonerated ‘Central Park Five’ members speak out against Trump at Democratic convention
- The Killer Review: John Woo’s Straight-to-Peacock Remake of His Own Action Classic Is Shockingly Good
- 20 Best Teen Mystery Shows
- Are You Registered to Vote?: Book Censorship News
- There’s Never Been a Better Time to Pick Up a Book About Media Literacy
