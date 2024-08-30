New Mysteries Set In India & Australia, Political Murder, + News for August 30, 2024

For fans of stories with multiple points of view and procedurals.

Borei Gowda is the Assistant Commissioner of Police with a big case: if an octogenarian professor was, in fact, murdered, were his political views the cause or something else? If that didn’t give Gowda enough to have to investigate, he’s only just scratching the surface of the case when he’s forced to join the Central Crime Branch and a merged team that includes a former classmate of his. From the victim’s family secrets to Bangalore’s criminal underbelly, there are plenty of interesting characters to follow with the investigation.

If you want to start at the beginning pick up A Cult-Like Wound!