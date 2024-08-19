9 of the Best New and Recent Middle Grade Mysteries
I love middle grade mystery books. Stories in this age bracket often have the best of all worlds — high-stakes adventure, well-written and loveable characters, and punchy plots that get your pulse racing as you unravel the clues and solve the mystery alongside the characters. Obviously, YA and adult books have this too — but middle grade books usually have clear resolutions and upbeat endings, while books targeted at older ages can sometimes get ambiguous or bleak. And while downbeat stories have their place, sometimes you need to just be part of a world where you know good will triumph in the end, and that’s where middle grade mystery shines.
Middle grade mystery is a booming category, and there are fantastic new books coming out all the time. I’ve rounded up some of the best new and recent middle grade mystery books, although it’s by no means a complete list. Whether you like mystery stories set in a fantasy realm, with a historical twist, or grounded in the present day, you can find detective tales to pique your interest and keep you guessing. Although some of these new publications form part of ongoing series, most of them are suitable to read as standalones — and of course, you can always go back and tackle the earlier mysteries once you’re finished!
New Middle Grade Mysteries
The Super Sunny Murder Club edited by Serena Patel and Robin Stevens
Are you looking for some short, action-packed mysteries to get you through your summer vacation? The Super Sunny Murder Club rounds up several short mystery stories by 13 middle grade authors, all of them set during the summer. Whether you like your mysteries supernatural or grounded in reality, serious or slapstick, there’s something for every young reader here.
Onyeka and the Secret Superhero by Tolá Okogwu
This short book in the Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun series is a high-action mystery set in the world of sun-powered superheroes. Onyeka and her friends are sent to investigate reports of another Solari, a child with superpowers, and bring them in for training – but when they find the new superhero, they have to discover whether they’re a friend, or an enemy trying to infiltrate the Academy.
The Supernatural Files of CJ Delaney by Carol Williams
Junior reporter CJ is delighted when extraordinary events begin to take place at her town’s new skatepark. However, when she begins investigating—helped by her best friend Parker—CJ soon finds that the cause of the supernatural happenings might be closer to home than she believed, and that the people she loves might be in danger.
Zo and the Invisible Island by Alake Pilgrim
A sequel to Zo and the Forest of Secrets, this book follows superpowered heroine Zo, who has resisted being mind-wiped by the sinister Council and is now setting out to try to save her best friend Adri and uncover the Council’s conspiracies. Zo discovers the Invisible Island, where other children with powers like hers are learning to control their magic and where she may be able to find her lost loved ones, solving the mysteries of her own past.
The Beast of Farrowfell by Ravena Guron
The follow-up to Guron’s fantasy mystery novel The Thief of Farrowfell, this book takes us back to the world of Jude Ripon and her family of professional thieves. Life seems normal for Jude, until she discovers that the mysterious Consortium are dealing in illegal raw magic. Jude and her friends decide to uncover the mystery by pulling a heist on the Consortium—but soon find that the illegal magic traders aren’t the only things they have to fear.
Nush and the Stolen Emerald by Jasbinder Bilan
This historical middle grade mystery novel by Jasbinder Bilan is an action-packed read. Set in the Victorian era, it follows Nush, a princess from India whose family emerald is stolen by the East India Company. Determined to get her family’s property back and unmask the thieves, Nush goes to London — to the heart of the Empire, the court of Queen Victoria.
A Ship in the Dark by Yarrow Townsend
Anna lives a peaceful life on her island, looking after birds and other animals, until disaster strikes: her stepfather is arrested for smuggling. While Anna knows he is innocent, she has no way of proving it—but the proof she needs might be on the ship The Albatross, which has unfortunately been lost at sea. Using her knowledge of sea birds and creatures, and with the help of her friend Mina, Anna tries to uncover the mystery of the missing ship before it’s too late.
The Nine Night Mystery by Sharna Jackson
Another high-stakes middle grade mystery from Sharna Jackson, The Nine Night Mystery, follows the adventures of friends Wesley, Josephine, and Margot. The trio throw a surprise birthday party for their neighbour Rachel, but are shocked when she turns up dead the very next day. Set against the backdrop of a Caribbean Nine Night celebration intended to help guide Rachel’s soul on to the afterlife, the story follows Wesley and his friends as they attempt to solve Rachel’s murder.
Hide and Seek: A Bletchley Park Mystery by Rhian Tracey
This historical mystery, set against the backdrop of the UK’s WWII code-solving unit at Bletchley Park, follows Ned and his codebreaker mother. Ned and his mother are sent on a secret mission to protect paintings that are being stored in the Welsh mines to keep them safe from the Blitz; however, Ned soon realises that someone else is trying to find the location of the paintings. Ned and his friends must find the potential art thief before they bring the whole operation into danger.
