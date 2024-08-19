Alice Nuttall (she/her) is a writer, pet-wrangler and D&D nerd. Her reading has got so out of control that she had to take a job at her local library to avoid bankrupting herself on books — unfortunately, this has just resulted in her TBR pile growing until it resembles Everest. Alice's webcomic, writing and everything else can be found at https://linktr.ee/alicenuttallbooks . Her debut novel, The Zombie Project, is coming out in January 2025 with Chicken House .

I love middle grade mystery books. Stories in this age bracket often have the best of all worlds — high-stakes adventure, well-written and loveable characters, and punchy plots that get your pulse racing as you unravel the clues and solve the mystery alongside the characters. Obviously, YA and adult books have this too — but middle grade books usually have clear resolutions and upbeat endings, while books targeted at older ages can sometimes get ambiguous or bleak. And while downbeat stories have their place, sometimes you need to just be part of a world where you know good will triumph in the end, and that’s where middle grade mystery shines.

Middle grade mystery is a booming category, and there are fantastic new books coming out all the time. I’ve rounded up some of the best new and recent middle grade mystery books, although it’s by no means a complete list. Whether you like mystery stories set in a fantasy realm, with a historical twist, or grounded in the present day, you can find detective tales to pique your interest and keep you guessing. Although some of these new publications form part of ongoing series, most of them are suitable to read as standalones — and of course, you can always go back and tackle the earlier mysteries once you’re finished!