New Magical Realism Books to Read Right Now

I didn’t know what magical realism was when I first read Like Water For Chocolate. I was a messy, broken-hearted undergrad bewitched by this Mexican story of love and food, and it would be several years before I realized there was a name for what I was drawn to. It seems so obvious now, but I felt pretty silly about this lack of familiarity for a long time, particularly because it’s a literary movement with roots in Latin America. I’ve been playing catch up ever since, (very) slowly working my way through classics of the genre.

Since 2020, I’ve found myself reaching for magical realism books more than usual and I don’t have to wonder why. After what’s felt like nonstop uncertainty, turmoil, and unprecedented shenanigans, I find such comfort in narratives grounded in the real world with glimmers of the fantastical. Even in stories exploring the darkest, heaviest parts of the human experience, there is magic and the potential for transcendence. This potential is what first enamored me of the genre, even before I could label it.