New BIPOC Romances to Keep You Warm

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Some of my favorite time spent when it gets colder is huddled up, bed rotting with a book. Usually, my go-to genres for these snack-heavy extended reading sessions is fantasy, mystery, and of course, romance. The guaranteed happily ever after, even after some ups and downs, pairs so well with my comforter wrapped around me, and it often even provides its own heat, if you know what I mean.

I’ve got some BIPOC romances that were released this year that are perfect for cuddling up with. There’s a super sweet foodie romance, a drag queen finding love, and even an electrifying magical realist romance.