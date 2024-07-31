A Romantic One Last Heist, New Mystery Adaptation to Stream, Halloween Cozy and More Mysteries!
Before I dive into your bi-weekly mystery goodness, which includes new releases and news, I have a new mystery adaptation for you to watch. The BBC Three’s adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will be streaming on Netflix starting August 1st. You can watch the trailer for the series here.
Bookish Goods
Ban guns not books Yard Sign by MostlyHarmlessThings
A yard sign, and reminder that local elections are also super important—you may have August primaries to vote in. ($35)
New Releases
Jewel Me Twice by Charish Reid
For fans of second chance romance + one last heist!
CeCe St. Pierre and Magnus Larsson were once lovers and partners-in-heist. But that was in the past, before a job gone wrong, and they haven’t seen each other in five years. Until CeCe’s mentor dies leaving instructions for one last heist that assembles a crew putting Cece and Magnus back together doing what they do best. Bonus: European road trip!
Chaos at the Lazy Bones Bookshop (Halloween Bookshop Mystery #1) by Emmeline Duncan
For fans of cozy mysteries, bookshops, and a Halloween-themed town setting.
Elyan Hollow, Oregon is a small town that has a year-round Halloween theme—packing my bags right now! Resident Bailey Briggs’ has her life full: she’s running Lazy Bones Books, working on a graphic novel, and in charge of the Spooky Season Literary Festival. So of course, she now has to solve a murder on top of all of that! Tip: you don’t have to wait until spooky season to enjoy the theme, especially if you’re melting in summer heat and want an escape.
Riot Recommendations
A thing I do as a treat for myself is pre-buy things I know very little about but am very excited about. Once I order it, my terrible memory forgets it so when it arrives on my doorstep (in the future) it’s always a fun surprise. Here are my two last prebuys!
I’m the Grim Reaper, Vol. 1 Graveweaver
All I know, and why I immediately pre-bought this manga: a woman sent to hell gets sent back to earth under the condition that she kills a sinner per day to avoid her own ninth circle of hell.
Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, Vol 1 by Patrick Horvath, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)
All I know, and why I immediately pre-bought this graphic novel: “Dexter meets Richard Scarry’s Busy, Busy Town” (!!) where a small town serial killer has one rule—never kill in her own town.
News and Roundups
- Dexter Shocker: Michael C. Hall to Return for Resurrection Sequel Series and Lend Voiceover to Original Sin Prequel
- August 14th: Join Loyalty in welcoming Wen-yi Lee and Gillian Flynn for a VIRTUAL event to celebrate the release of The Dark We Know!
- 15 Great Psychological Thriller Books To Bend Your Mind
- The 29 Best Mystery, Thriller and True Crime Books of 2024…So Far
- Tessa Thompson To Headline & EP His & Hers Limited Series Ordered By Netflix
- Happy Summerween! Bookish Goods for Horror Lovers
- 25+ Books With Intriguing Titles That Are Actually Worth Reading
