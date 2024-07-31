partial cover of Chaos at the Lazy Bones Bookshop
Unusual Suspects

A Romantic One Last Heist, New Mystery Adaptation to Stream, Halloween Cozy and More Mysteries!

Before I dive into your bi-weekly mystery goodness, which includes new releases and news, I have a new mystery adaptation for you to watch. The BBC Three’s adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will be streaming on Netflix starting August 1st. You can watch the trailer for the series here.

Bookish Goods

yard sign with a profile of a person's head with books filling in the hair and text saying "vote to ban guns not books!"

Ban guns not books Yard Sign by MostlyHarmlessThings

A yard sign, and reminder that local elections are also super important—you may have August primaries to vote in. ($35)

New Releases

cover of Jewel Me Twice

Jewel Me Twice by Charish Reid

For fans of second chance romance + one last heist!

CeCe St. Pierre and Magnus Larsson were once lovers and partners-in-heist. But that was in the past, before a job gone wrong, and they haven’t seen each other in five years. Until CeCe’s mentor dies leaving instructions for one last heist that assembles a crew putting Cece and Magnus back together doing what they do best. Bonus: European road trip!

cover image for Chaos at the Lazy Bones Bookshop

Chaos at the Lazy Bones Bookshop (Halloween Bookshop Mystery #1) by Emmeline Duncan

For fans of cozy mysteries, bookshops, and a Halloween-themed town setting.

Elyan Hollow, Oregon is a small town that has a year-round Halloween theme—packing my bags right now! Resident Bailey Briggs’ has her life full: she’s running Lazy Bones Books, working on a graphic novel, and in charge of the Spooky Season Literary Festival. So of course, she now has to solve a murder on top of all of that! Tip: you don’t have to wait until spooky season to enjoy the theme, especially if you’re melting in summer heat and want an escape.

For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.

Riot Recommendations

A thing I do as a treat for myself is pre-buy things I know very little about but am very excited about. Once I order it, my terrible memory forgets it so when it arrives on my doorstep (in the future) it’s always a fun surprise. Here are my two last prebuys!

cover image for I'm the Grim Reaper vol 1

I’m the Grim Reaper, Vol. 1 Graveweaver

All I know, and why I immediately pre-bought this manga: a woman sent to hell gets sent back to earth under the condition that she kills a sinner per day to avoid her own ninth circle of hell.

cover image for Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees, Vol 1 by Patrick Horvath, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)

All I know, and why I immediately pre-bought this graphic novel: “Dexter meets Richard Scarry’s Busy, Busy Town” (!!) where a small town serial killer has one rule—never kill in her own town.

News and Roundups

