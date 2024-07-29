Happy Summerween! Bookish Goods for Horror Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you a lover of all things horror? Do you love to celebrate Summerween, aka, Halloween season in the depths of summer? Then you’re going to love this roundup of fun bookish goods for horror lovers. There’s a little of everything here, from T-shirts to bookmarks, tote bags and so much more. As a horror fan, there is not a single season where spooky reads are the main course. Sure, fall gives off major creepy vibes but summer, winter, and fall all have their own horror fuel to add to the ambiance of a good scary read. There’s something pretty great about tossing a haunted house or a serial killer book into your tote bag and ingesting it at the beach (or for indoor folks like me, reading a little exorcism story with your lavender matcha at the café). Of course, there’s no shame in being a seasonal reader either. These horror goods will be perfect for your reading nook when the winds start howling and the days get cooler and shorter.