Happy Summerween! Bookish Goods for Horror Lovers

Are you a lover of all things horror? Do you love to celebrate Summerween, aka, Halloween season in the depths of summer? Then you’re going to love this roundup of fun bookish goods for horror lovers. There’s a little of everything here, from T-shirts to bookmarks, tote bags and so much more.

As a horror fan, there is not a single season where spooky reads are the main course. Sure, fall gives off major creepy vibes but summer, winter, and fall all have their own horror fuel to add to the ambiance of a good scary read. There’s something pretty great about tossing a haunted house or a serial killer book into your tote bag and ingesting it at the beach (or for indoor folks like me, reading a little exorcism story with your lavender matcha at the café). Of course, there’s no shame in being a seasonal reader either. These horror goods will be perfect for your reading nook when the winds start howling and the days get cooler and shorter.

Find below a host of fun bookish goods for horror lovers. Yes, there will be a little blood and yes, there will be some skeletons to sit inside your latest read.

Bookish Goods for Horror Lovers

horror readers book club tote bag
Image courtesy of RachelsCozyReads on Etsy.

Carry your favorite horror books to your local hang out or tote home your latest finds from the library and bookstore with this horror readers book club tote bag. $18.

Scream-inspired sticker which says "what's your favorite scary book?"
Image courtesy of PeculiarFindsStudio on Etsy.

If you’re a horror book lover who also loves classic horror films, this Scream-inspired sticker has your name all over it. $5+, depending on size.

Image of a 3d printed bookmark that is in the shape of a spilled witch's cauldron.
Image courtesy of ChameleonPrinting

There might not be use crying over spilled milk, but what about the spilled contents of a witch’s cauldron? This bookmark is so clever. $8.

frankenstein book purse.
Image courtesy of WellReadCompany on Etsy.

How perfect is this Frankenstein book purse? It’s perfect. $84+, depending on the size.

image of a sticker that is in the shape of a book called "horror." It has all kinds of horror iconography coming out from the top.
Image courtesy of TurtlesSoup on Etsy.

The perfect Kindle sticker for horror lovers does exist. $3.50.

image of four bookmarks. they look like barbie boxes but have horror film villains in them.
Image courtesy of SpellboundBooksShop

More for the horror book x horror film lovers: how cute (is that even the right word here?) are these horror villain bookmarks that look like Barbies? $3+, depending on style.

image of a pin that says "librarian," with a ghost and books behind the word.
Image courtesy of ThisIsSianEllis on Etsy

For the spooky book-loving librarians out there, this fantastic ghosty pin. $12.

Image of a bat wing bookend.
Image courtesy of DeckofManySkulls

I don’t have much room on my shelves for book ends, but I know many people who do. How perfect is this bat wing bookend for horror lovers? You can grab them individually for $15+, and there are plenty of colors to choose from if you prefer your bats be more colorful.

horror classic book titles on a black t-shirt.
Image courtesy of rushlightpress on Etsy.

Sport a shirt with the classics of horror. $22+, up to size 3XL.

glow in the dark bat bookmark
Image courtesy of TheSparklingQuill on Etsy

This bat bookmark GLOWS IN THE DARK. $12.

image of a print that has books with horror tropes on it and a raven on top of one of the book stacks.
Image courtesy of ChapterCraftStudio on Etsy

This horror trope print would look great in any reading nook. It’s an actual print, not a download, so it’ll come in gorgeous high quality right to your door. $10.

image of a candle called "the tell-tale heart of darkness."
Image courtesy of FictionalWicknFlick on Etsy

Craving a gothic horror-themed candle? This one lets you choose among several scent profiles to ensure you have the perfect reading ambiance. $22.50.

Image of a black skeleton bookmark
Image courtesy of CoolBookmark

This bookmark is a splurge, but it is all metal and it is wickedly cool for skeleton and horror lovers. You can even get it personalized for a little bit extra. $31.

goosebumps logo cross stitch.
Image from NeedfulStringsShoppe on Etsy.

Go back to one of the first horror classics you loved as a kid with this set of Goosebumps cross stitch patterns. There are two designs, both of which are inspired by the Goosebumps logo. $5 for the instant download.

40 oz tumbler with an image of a skeleton under ground reading with the words "read in peace."
Image courtesy of Personalizy on Etsy

Horror lovers have to stay hydrated, too, and this 40 oz tumbler is a reminder that maybe someday, we’ll get to the rest of our TBR. $46, with some color options.

image of a sticker that is in the shape of a black cat.
Image courtesy of ItalianWitchCo

Last but not least, I adore this vintage black cat sticker advertising a horror bookstore. The horror bookstore might not be real in life, but it can certainly be real in your heart. $3.

Obviously, you need some horror book recommendations before you leave. Dig into some excellent historical horror, creepy horror short stories, and some of the most polarizing horror novels.