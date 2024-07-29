Happy Summerween! Bookish Goods for Horror Lovers
Are you a lover of all things horror? Do you love to celebrate Summerween, aka, Halloween season in the depths of summer? Then you’re going to love this roundup of fun bookish goods for horror lovers. There’s a little of everything here, from T-shirts to bookmarks, tote bags and so much more.
As a horror fan, there is not a single season where spooky reads are the main course. Sure, fall gives off major creepy vibes but summer, winter, and fall all have their own horror fuel to add to the ambiance of a good scary read. There’s something pretty great about tossing a haunted house or a serial killer book into your tote bag and ingesting it at the beach (or for indoor folks like me, reading a little exorcism story with your lavender matcha at the café). Of course, there’s no shame in being a seasonal reader either. These horror goods will be perfect for your reading nook when the winds start howling and the days get cooler and shorter.
Find below a host of fun bookish goods for horror lovers. Yes, there will be a little blood and yes, there will be some skeletons to sit inside your latest read.
Bookish Goods for Horror Lovers
Carry your favorite horror books to your local hang out or tote home your latest finds from the library and bookstore with this horror readers book club tote bag. $18.
If you’re a horror book lover who also loves classic horror films, this Scream-inspired sticker has your name all over it. $5+, depending on size.
There might not be use crying over spilled milk, but what about the spilled contents of a witch’s cauldron? This bookmark is so clever. $8.
How perfect is this Frankenstein book purse? It’s perfect. $84+, depending on the size.
The perfect Kindle sticker for horror lovers does exist. $3.50.
More for the horror book x horror film lovers: how cute (is that even the right word here?) are these horror villain bookmarks that look like Barbies? $3+, depending on style.
For the spooky book-loving librarians out there, this fantastic ghosty pin. $12.
I don’t have much room on my shelves for book ends, but I know many people who do. How perfect is this bat wing bookend for horror lovers? You can grab them individually for $15+, and there are plenty of colors to choose from if you prefer your bats be more colorful.
Sport a shirt with the classics of horror. $22+, up to size 3XL.
This bat bookmark GLOWS IN THE DARK. $12.
This horror trope print would look great in any reading nook. It’s an actual print, not a download, so it’ll come in gorgeous high quality right to your door. $10.
Craving a gothic horror-themed candle? This one lets you choose among several scent profiles to ensure you have the perfect reading ambiance. $22.50.
This bookmark is a splurge, but it is all metal and it is wickedly cool for skeleton and horror lovers. You can even get it personalized for a little bit extra. $31.
Go back to one of the first horror classics you loved as a kid with this set of Goosebumps cross stitch patterns. There are two designs, both of which are inspired by the Goosebumps logo. $5 for the instant download.
Horror lovers have to stay hydrated, too, and this 40 oz tumbler is a reminder that maybe someday, we’ll get to the rest of our TBR. $46, with some color options.
Last but not least, I adore this vintage black cat sticker advertising a horror bookstore. The horror bookstore might not be real in life, but it can certainly be real in your heart. $3.
Obviously, you need some horror book recommendations before you leave. Dig into some excellent historical horror, creepy horror short stories, and some of the most polarizing horror novels.