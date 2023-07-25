These are the Most Assigned Novels by Women in U.S. Colleges
Less than a third of assigned reading in U.S. colleges is written by a woman. But who are the women authors that are being assigned? WordTips analyzed 300,000 English Literature syllabi in U.S. colleges using OpenSyllabus.org to see, and these are the results.
Most Assigned Novels by Women in American Colleges
- Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
- Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neale Hurston
- Beloved by Toni Morrison
- Jane Eyre by Charlotte Bronte
- The Awakening by Kate Chopin
While Frankenstein took the top spot on the list, WordTips also analyzed the most assigned female authors, which causes authors with a larger body of work — like Virginia Woolf and Toni Morrison — to take higher spots on the list.
Most Assigned Women Novelists In American Colleges
- Virginia Woolf
- Toni Morrison
- Mary Shelley
- Jane Austen
- Charlotte Perkins Gilman
Most states agreed on Frankenstein as their most-assigned novel written by a woman, but the second most common pick shows a little more variety, as the graphic below demonstrates.
Check out the full analysis at WordTips, including the difference between books assigned in public colleges and Ivy League schools.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Barack Obama Releases His Summer Reading List for 2023
- Wheel of Time Season 2 Trailer Drops
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Barack and Michelle Obama Thank Librarians for Protecting the Freedom to Read
- Here are the Bestselling Books of 2023 (So Far)
- Reader’s Digest Releases Best 100 Books of All Time List
- Get Free Shipping at Bookshop.org Today!
- Britney Spears’ Memoir Release Date and Cover Reveal