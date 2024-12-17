Time‘s Most-Anticipated Books of 2025

I hope you didn’t have anything pressing on your 2024 TBR, because the world of books and reading is done with this year and ready to move on to the next. The “Best Books of 2024” lists have tapered off, and the “Most-Anticipated Books of 2025” lists have begun in earnest. Yesterday, we shared the Goodreads most-anticipated books of 2025 list, and today we have Time‘s picks.

There is some overlap between the two lists, but there’s also a lot of variance. Time has highlighted 39 titles, and less than half of them appear on the 82-book Goodreads list. The ones that show up on both lists tend to be big releases by established authors, like Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, Three Days in June by Anne Tyler, The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong, and Katabasis by R.F. Kuang.