TIME’s Most-Anticipated Books of 2025
I hope you didn’t have anything pressing on your 2024 TBR, because the world of books and reading is done with this year and ready to move on to the next. The “Best Books of 2024” lists have tapered off, and the “Most-Anticipated Books of 2025” lists have begun in earnest. Yesterday, we shared the Goodreads most-anticipated books of 2025 list, and today we have Time‘s picks.
There is some overlap between the two lists, but there’s also a lot of variance. Time has highlighted 39 titles, and less than half of them appear on the 82-book Goodreads list. The ones that show up on both lists tend to be big releases by established authors, like Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, Three Days in June by Anne Tyler, The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong, and Katabasis by R.F. Kuang.
Also like the Goodreads list, this is really the most-anticipated books of the first half of 2024: only four titles are published after June. That makes sense, because we get more information about fall releases midway through the year. Fall is generally the biggest publishing season, though, so there are many more books to look forward to.
Here are just a selection of Time‘s most-anticipated books of 2025.
Time‘s Most-Anticipated Books of 2025
We Do Not Part by Han Kang (January 21)
Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People by Imani Perry (January 28)
Death Takes Me by Cristina Rivera Garza, translated by Robin Myers and Sarah Booker (Febuary 25)
One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (February 25)
The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (March 4)
Stag Dance: A Novel & Stories by Torrey Peters (March 11)
Zeal by Morgan Jerkins (April 22)
Run for the Hills by Kevin Wilson (May 13)
Flashlight by Susan Choi (June 3)
Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (September)
Find all 39 most-anticipated books at Time.
