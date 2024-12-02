2024 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part the Second

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca return for the second half of our 2024 Recommendation Extravaganza.

Discussed in this episode:

Nevada by Imogen Binnie

Argonauts by Maggie Nelson

Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi

The House of Impossible Beauties by Joseph Cassara

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

Tommy Orange

Pachinko

A Gentleman in Moscow

Kevin Wilson

Brief History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson

Super Sad True Love Story by Gary Shteyngart

The Sellout

Little Blue Truck

Pete’s a Pizza

Race to the Wild

The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street

House on the Cerulean Sea

The Parker Inheritance

Winnie the Pooh

8 Books About Houses Haunted by More Than Ghosts

20 Must-Read Stories of Eerie Cabins & Haunted Houses

Hacienda by Isabel Canas

Ghostroots by Pemi Aguda

All the Right Notes by Dominic Lim

Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett

Goodbye Vitamin by Rachel Khong

Sandwich by Catherine Newman

The Swimmers by Julie Otsuka

Life is Meals

Ross Gay

Year of Wonder by Clemency Burton Hill

Pig Years

Carolyn Heilbrun’s Kate Fansler Series

Eleanor Catton

Brit Bennett

Kevin Wilson

Zadie Smith

Colson Whitehead

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Pride and Prejudice

Count of Monte Cristo

House of Mirth

Their Eyes Were Watching God

Instructions for a Heatwave by Maggie O’Farrell

Tana French

New Cozy Books to Snuggle Up With This Fall

Cozy Historical Fantasy

Cozy, Comforting BIPOC Books

Legends & Lattes

The Night Circus

Book with No Pictures by BJ Novak

What Do People Do All Day by Richard Scarry

Tom Lake by Ann Patchett

Real Americans by Rachel Khong

Jesmyn Ward

North Woods

The Sympathizer

23 of the Best & Swooniest Romantasy Reads

Small World by Jonathan Evison

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson

East of Eden

Frederick Backman

Thursday Murder Club

Sipsworth

Creation Lake

Someone Like Us

Entitlement

People in the Trees

The Lacuna by Barbara Kingsolver

Intermezzo

The Mighty Red

I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself

Such a Fun Age

The Vanishing Half