2024 Holiday Recommendation Show, Part the Second
Jeff and Rebecca return for the second half of our 2024 Recommendation Extravaganza.
Discussed in this episode:
The House of Impossible Beauties by Joseph Cassara
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Tommy Orange
Kevin Wilson
Brief History of Nearly Everything by Bill Bryson
Super Sad True Love Story by Gary Shteyngart
The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street
Winnie the Pooh
All the Right Notes by Dominic Lim
Unlikely Animals by Annie Hartnett
Goodbye Vitamin by Rachel Khong
Ross Gay
Year of Wonder by Clemency Burton Hill
Carolyn Heilbrun’s Kate Fansler Series
Eleanor Catton
Brit Bennett
Kevin Wilson
Zadie Smith
Colson Whitehead
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Instructions for a Heatwave by Maggie O’Farrell
Tana French
Book with No Pictures by BJ Novak
What Do People Do All Day by Richard Scarry
Real Americans by Rachel Khong
Jesmyn Ward
Small World by Jonathan Evison
Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Frederick Backman
The Lacuna by Barbara Kingsolver
I’m Mostly Here to Enjoy Myself