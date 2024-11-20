Best New Cozy Books to Snuggle Up With This Winter

Leah Rachel von Essen reviews genre-bending fiction for Booklist, and writes regularly as a senior contributor at Book Riot. Her blog While Reading and Walking has over 10,000 dedicated followers over several social media outlets, including Instagram . She writes passionately about books in translation, chronic illness and bias in healthcare, queer books, twisty SFF, and magical realism and folklore. She was one of a select few bookstagrammers named to NewCity’s Chicago Lit50 in 2022. She is an avid traveler, a passionate fan of women’s basketball and soccer, and a lifelong learner. Twitter: @reading_while

There are a lot of things that are super unpleasant about winter. Shoveling snow, walking through slush, your glasses fogging up, your toes going numb on your morning commute, and of course, the sun sets way too early in the evening, so it’s already dark when the work day is over. Winter can be a slog, especially for those of us with seasonal affective nonsense.

But there’s one thing that’s universally excellent about winter. When it’s really cold out, the windows are frosting up, and snow is coming down, you can make yourself a nice warm drink, get cozy under some fuzzy blankets, light a favorite candle, and snuggle up with a good book. There’s nothing like the feeling of soft, warm contentment that steals over you in those moments of peaceful reading.