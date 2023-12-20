10 of Libro.fm’s Most Pre-ordered Books of Winter 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia, which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women, a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave, and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester. View All posts by Kendra Winchester

New year, new audiobooks! With 2024 just around the corner, we are all about to head into an incredible season of new audiobook releases. There are few things more delightful than curling up on the couch in front of a fire (even a fake one), drinking a cup of tea, and listening to an audiobook. Or maybe you are the brisk-winter-walk-for-your Corgis type. Whatever your activity preference, you can’t go wrong with winter listening.

As stated on their website, Libro.fm “encourages more people to read while supporting local, independent bookstores.” They share their profits with their independent bookstore partners. So, instead of supporting large corporations with your audiobook purchases, you can support your local bookstore.

Libro.fm offers a monthly subscription, which gives you a credit for one audiobook per month and discounts on other titles. You can also give a subscription or specific audiobook titles to others, making it the perfect gift for all occasions. Plus, their app includes the ability to buy a book with your monthly credit, customize your listening speed, use a tagging feature to sort your library, and it also offers dark mode.

To inspire your audio TBRs, here are 10 of Libro.fm’s most preordered new books of the season. No matter what your favorite genre, there is sure to be the perfect audiobook for you.

Publication dates listed are subject to change.

Audiobooks Promotions Newsletter Sign up for Audiobooks Promotions to receive special offers, new products, and interesting listens from the world of audiobooks!



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Divine Might by Natalie Haynes, Narrated by Natalie Haynes (January 1) Few people write Greek myth stories like Natalie Haynes. The bestselling author of A Thousand Ships, Stone Blind, and Pandora’s Jar is back with another short story collection with her version of these classic tales. Haynes performs the audio edition, adding her storytelling charm to the listening experience.

​​Mislaid in Parts Half-Known by Seanan McGuire, Narrated by Jesse Vilinsky (January 9) Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children series has captured the hearts of readers time and time again. In the latest installment, Jesse Vilinsky performs a tale of Antsy, the newest student to go through a magical door at the School for Wayward Children. Antsy learns that what she wants may not be what is actually best for her or the people in her life.

The Fury by Alex Michaelides, Narrated by Alex Jennings (January 16) Actor Alex Jennings performs this captivating thriller of a group of friends whose trip goes terribly wrong. While vacationing in Greece, a group of friends find themselves trapped on an island. And in the morning, one of them is found murdered. Jennings is sure to bring the perfect mood of suspense.

Be a Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World—and How You Can, Too by Ijeoma Oluo, Narrated by Ijeoma Oluo (January 30) Ijeoma Oluo, the author of So You Want To Talk About Race, is back. Be a Revolution examines how people across America are pushing back against systems of oppression. Covering education, policing, healthcare, and more — Oluo discusses how activism against systemic issues is a marathon, not a sprint. What’s more, Oluo gives readers action items where they, too, can advocate for a better world.

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid, Narrated by Nicole Lewis (January 30) Author of Such a Fun Age is back with her second novel, Come and Get It. Nicole Lewis performs this novel of a side hustle gone wrong. College senior Millie Cousins just wants to graduate and achieve the American dream, white picket fence included. But, after she accepts a job for a sketchy side gig, she finds out that she’s way over her head.

The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine Arden, Narrated by Michael Crouch & January LaVoy (February 13) Michael Crouch, January LaVoy, and author Katherine Arden perform this suspenseful historical fiction novel set during WWI. After being wounded, nurse Laura Iven returns home to Canada. But when she’s told that her brother, Freddie, has died at the front and receives his personal items, she has a nagging suspicion that something isn’t right.

This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life by Lyz Lenz, Narrated by Lyz Lenz (February 20th) Lyz Lenz, the writer of the popular substack “Men Yell at Me,” shares about how her divorce ended up giving her a new lease on life. After the 2016 election, Lenx’s marriage fell apart, and Lenz found herself as a single mom in the Midwest. Lenz performs her story, creating that perfect pairing of a memoir read by its author.

Moon of the Turning Leaves by Waubgeshig Rice, Narrated by Billy Merasty (February 27th) Set in the world of his critically acclaimed novel Moon of the Crusted Snow, Moon of the Turning Leaves takes place 12 years after a power failure ended the world as we know it. In an Anishinaabe community living in northern Ontario, Evan has created a new life for himself and his family. But as their food supplies dwindle, Evan must head back south to find a new home for his family and his community.

The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History by Ned Blackhawk, Narrated by Jason Grasl (February 27) In the fall of 2023, Ned Blackhawk’s The Rediscovery of America won the National Book Award for nonfiction. Now, it’s finally available as an audiobook. Jason Grasl performs this history of the United States from the perspective of Indigenous peoples. Centering Native Nations and their impact on the history of the U.S., Blackhawk tells the history of America in a multifaceted and de-colonial way.

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, Narrator TBA (February 27) Tommy Orange’s debut novel There, There burst onto the scene to critical acclaim. Now, Orange is back with his sophomore novel Wandering Stars, a novel that examines the generational trauma a family experiences because of Richard Henry Pratt and the residential “school” he founded.

No matter what your taste, there is sure to be the perfect audiobook for you coming out in the next few months! For even more audiobook suggestions, check out Libro.fm’s Most Pre-ordered Audiobooks of Spring 2023 and Libro.fm’s Most Pre-ordered Audiobooks of Summer 2023.

And as always, you can find a full list of new releases in the magical New Release Index, carefully curated by your favorite Book Riot editors, organized by genre and release date.