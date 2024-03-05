Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

As the days grow longer and the weather warmer, I can’t help but spend extra time meandering through the neighborhood with my Corgis. I don’t mind their tiny attention spans flitting from smell to smell. I walk down the street and under the trees of the park. Every new sign of spring is a wonder to behold. Of course, any trip or mundane task isn’t complete without an audiobook. Stories of fae heroines, robot dystopias, and wily demons transport me to other worlds. True stories of ex-wives, queer Catholic school girls, and Southern backyard animals accompany me on my errands. And one of my favorite audiobook platforms to find these on is Libro.fm.

As stated on their website, Libro.fm “encourages more people to read while supporting local, independent bookstores.” They share their profits with their independent bookstore partners. So, instead of supporting large corporations with your audiobook purchases, you can support your local bookstore. (This isn’t sponsored: I’m just a fan of what they do.)