10 of the Most Pre-ordered Audiobooks of Spring 2024
As the days grow longer and the weather warmer, I can’t help but spend extra time meandering through the neighborhood with my Corgis. I don’t mind their tiny attention spans flitting from smell to smell. I walk down the street and under the trees of the park. Every new sign of spring is a wonder to behold. Of course, any trip or mundane task isn’t complete without an audiobook. Stories of fae heroines, robot dystopias, and wily demons transport me to other worlds. True stories of ex-wives, queer Catholic school girls, and Southern backyard animals accompany me on my errands. And one of my favorite audiobook platforms to find these on is Libro.fm.
As stated on their website, Libro.fm “encourages more people to read while supporting local, independent bookstores.” They share their profits with their independent bookstore partners. So, instead of supporting large corporations with your audiobook purchases, you can support your local bookstore. (This isn’t sponsored: I’m just a fan of what they do.)
Libro.fm offers a monthly subscription, which gives you a credit for one audiobook per month and discounts on other titles. You can also give a subscription or specific audiobook titles to others, making it the perfect gift for all occasions. Plus, their app includes the ability to buy a book with your monthly credit, customize your listening speed, use a tagging feature to sort your library, and it also offers dark mode.
To inspire your audio TBRs, here are ten of Libro.fm’s most preordered new books of the season. No matter what your favorite genre, there is sure to be the perfect audiobook for you.
All publication dates are subject to change.
Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez, Performed by Jessica Pimentel, Jonathan Gregg, Stacy Gonzalez
In Gonzalez’s sophomore novel, we follow the perspectives of Anita de Monte, an artist who died in 1988, and Raquel, a history student in 1998 who’s researching Anita’s life. As Raquel looks into Anita’s life and work, she begins to realize that their lives are eerily similar. (March 5)
The Prisoner’s Throne by Holly Black, Performed by Barrett Leddy
In this enthralling conclusion to Holly Black’s Stolen Heir duology, Prince Oak is locked in the icy north, paying for his crimes. With war on the horizon and his fate seemingly tied to that of a deadly queen, Oak must use all of his wit and skills to survive. (March 5)
The Hunter by Tana French, Performed by Roger Clark
In this follow-up to Tana French’s The Searcher, we return to rural Ireland, where former Chicago police officer Cal Hooper once again finds himself wrapped up in mysterious circumstances. Two men come to Hooper’s village, but only one of them will leave alive. (March 5)
James by Percival Everett, Performed by Dominic Hoffman
Percival Everett reimagines Huckleberry Finn’s Jim, making him the central character that he was always meant to be. Full of Everett’s signature humor and sharp insights — and performed by the ever-enchanting Dominic Hoffman — James is a must-listen of the season. (March 19)
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib, Performed by the Author (3/26)
Cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib writes and performs There’s Always This Year, a deeply personal book about growing up in Columbus, Ohio, in a golden age of basketball when stars like LeBron James came to fame. Everything Abdurraqib writes is intensely thoughtful as he ties together basketball, life, and poetry. (March 26)
Lake of Souls by Ann Leckie, Performed by Adjoa Andoh
Honestly, I’ll listen to whatever Adjoa Andoh wants to read to me, but it’s a special treat when it’s stories from the multi-award-winning science fiction novelist Ann Leckie. This collection of short stories launches back into unknown worlds, all created by Leckie’s delightfully complex imagination. (April 2)
The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality by Amanda Montell, Performed by the Author
In her signature combination of wit and humor, Amanda Montell examines how society’s belief in magical thinking is more common than we might think. Whether we call it manifesting or the power of positive thought, all of us have tried to wish our hopes, dreams, and desires into existence. (April 9)
Funny Story by Emily Henry, Performed by Julia Whelan
Emily Henry and Julia Whelan might very well be the perfect pairing. In Henry’s latest romance, children’s librarian Daphne becomes friends with Miles, her ex-fiancé’s new girlfriend’s ex-partner. Complicated? Sure, but we all know we are more than up for another charming romance performed by one of the best narrators working today. (April 23)
Disability Intimacy: Essays on Love, Care, and Desire edited by Alice Wong, Narrator TBA
Disability Intimacy isn’t just about sex; it’s about the many ways that disabled people find connection. Friendship, caregiving, mutual aid — Alice Wong knows the possibilities are endless and has collected writing from some of the most incredible disability writers of our time. (April 30)
Heavenly Tyrant by Xiran Jay Zhao, Narrator TBA
In one of BookTok’s most anticipated fantasy sequels ever, we return to the world of Iron Widow, where Zetian now holds all the power of her Huaxia. But now that she possesses everything she had hoped for, how will she change her world? (April 30)
As always, you can find a full list of new releases in the magical New Release Index, carefully curated by your favorite Book Riot editors, organized by genre and release date.