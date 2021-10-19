20 Must-Read Queer Webcomics

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The world of queer webcomics is a truly vast and wonderful world. I’m fully convinced that if you can dream it up, there’s a webcomic about it. Gays in space, check. Fantasy romance, check. Time travel, check. Queers bringing down corrupt governments, check. But those tropes and themes are just the beginning. While making this list, I fell down many a rabbit hole into so many strange, fascinating, and creative worlds. The comics I’ve collected here are just a small sample of the vast queer imagination that exists on the internet.

Look, I know the internet is far from perfect. It has a lot of shortcomings. It’s fundamentally changed how we relate to each other, in ways that are both great and not so great. Webcomics are one of the great ways. The internet has created space for so many comics creators, especially queer and BIPOC creators, to tell so many wonderful and important stories. Many of the webcomics on this list have since been picked up by publishers and made into books — and that’s because these artists found a way to put their work into the world, and readers responded to it. If that’s not an example of the internet as a powerful force of connection and creativity, I don’t know what is.

So, rather than get all teary about how amazing it is that there are literally thousands of webcomics by and about queer people of all genders, races, religions, sexualities, and abilities — let’s just get to the list, shall we? If you’re new to the world of queer webcomics, welcome! There is so much to discover. If you’ve been reading them for years, I hope you find some hidden gems here you may have missed. So many of these comics have brought me joy and comfort and magic when I needed it most, and I can only hope that these artists — and the hundreds not mentioned here — will keep on using the internet to tell queer stories of every kind forever.

Fantasy, Sci-fi, and Other Magical Queer Webcomics

O Human Star by Blue Delliquanti This beautiful sci-fi comic is about a pair of robotics inventors and the family they build together. I read it bit by bit, but, luckily for you, the story is now complete — you can read the whole thing in one go! It’s such a moving book about parenthood, queer and trans family, the complexities of real intimacy, and what it means to be alive.

The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic's best posts, picked for you. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Always Human by Ari North This queer love story is set in a near-future where humans use technology to modify their bodies and appearance. But some people have a syndrome that causes their immune systems to reject the mods, forcing them to rely on old-fashioned cosmetics instead. When Sunati falls for Austen, who can’t use mods, the two face judgment from their families and communities — in addition to all the usual ups and downs of falling in love.

Ringaround by Uli Kimball This magical comic follows a group of queer crimefighters who join together to fight corruption, thanks to the strange powers granted to them by a mysterious alien. It features an entirely QTBIPOC cast, and lots of bright, intricate art!

Honey & Venom by Kurzz This fun comic has a delightful mix of mythology and magic. An ancient goddess is reunited with her most devoted priestess 2,000 years after they were parted…in contemporary California. There are just a few small problems: her priestess doesn’t have any idea who she is. And she has no idea how to navigate the modern world.

Novae by KaiJu This beautiful historical comic blends adventure, mystery, and romance. It chronicles the relationship between Sulvain, a tenderhearted necromancer, and Raziol, a 17th century astronomer. The two form a deep bond, but they’re soon forced to contend with all sorts of danger and intrigue, especially after one of Raziol’s colleagues is found dead on the steps of the Academy of Sciences.

Eerie Waters by Joanne Kwan Ian Chen is looking forward to a serene vacation at his aunt’s cabin on Lake Erie…but the lake has other plans. Ian discovers something uncanny in the water that has been growing there for centuries. The black and white illustrations are reminiscent of classic comics style in this paranormal queer ghost story.

Mage and Demon Queen by Kuru This long-running fantasy webcomic follows the adventures of Malori, a mage determined to seduce the Demon Queen Velverosa. It’s set in an RPG-style fantasy world in which teams of adventurers set out on a quest to kill the Demon Queen and win fame and fortune. Malori is the only one interested in winning her hand instead. It’s one of the most popular comics on WebToon, beloved for its blend of romance, humor, and action.

Finding Home by Hari Conner This gorgeous and layered story follows two characters, a human cook named Janek and a fae healer named Chepi, who meet on the road and begin journeying together. It’s a slow-burn romance about trauma and healing, family and magic, nature and home. The art is stunning, and the story is so real and vivid that reading it feels almost like experiencing Janek and Chepi’s relationship develop in real time.

Deja Brew by Taneka Stotts After getting expelled from magic academy, Tobias gets a job at Bijou, the local magical coffeeshop. Nothing is quite what it seems to be at Bijou, but Tobias’s job gets even harder when a girl carrying someone else’s memories shows up in the shop, confused and afraid. Nothing in his short career at magic school prepared him for the test he’s about to undergo.

Cosmoknights by Hannah Templer If gays in space is your jam, you’re going to want to run to this comic. Pan is just living her small-town life when a couple of galactic gladiators arrive on her doorstep…and suddenly her small-town life turns into a romp through the galaxy with a band of queer outlaws. They’re on the run from the law and burning down the patriarchy as they go.

Realistic Fiction Queer Webcomics

Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu If you haven’t hopped on the Check, Please! bandwagon yet, you are in for a treat. This heartwarming and hilarious comic follows Eric Bittle, a gay, pie-baking hockey player, through four years of college. There’s a wonderful romance at the heart of this story, but it’s also about friendship, found family, self-discovery, and a whole lot more. It’s basically impossible not to walk away from this one smiling.

Motherlover by Lindsay Ishihiro This slow-burn romance is about two very different moms who eventually fall in love. Alex is a single mom by choice, and Imogen is a stay-at-home mother who loves her four sons but is ready for something in her life to change. They become friends — and something more — but a whole lot of other life stuff happens along the way.

With Great Abandon by E.H. Macmillan This sweet love story between two gay men, one trans and one cis, unfolds over the course of a year in London. It’s not a long comic, but it’s poignant. Macmillan captures so many ordinary moments in the life of one particular couple as they work through their differences, learn to communicate, and figure out what it is they actually want from each other. Both the straightforward art style and the great dialogue make the whole story feel incredibly real.

Same Height! by Yaku Niiku This manga follows two girls who have almost nothing in common — except for their height! But, of course, their lack of similarities doesn’t stop them from falling in love. It just takes a while. And we all know that the journey is the best part of any love story.

Puu by Nabi This beautiful comic by Tamil artist Nabi is about two men who become roommates and end up falling in love. When Jameel Mansour moves into a new flat, the only thing he knows about his new roommate, Saboor Halwani, is that he’s obsessed with flowers. But as they get to know each other, they realize that they have a lot more in common than they thought. This is such a tender, celebratory comic about gender, self-expression, and queer love. The art is unique and really special, full of movement and emotion.

Shades of A by T A Kimpton This comic begins when Anwar, who is asexual, agrees to accompany his best friend to a kink night at a local club. He’s not really into it, but while there, he meets a crossdresser named Chris, and the two form a surprising connection. While intrigued, Anwar assumes they’ll never meet again — but Chris keeps popping up in his life.

Nonfiction & Slice-of-Life Queer Webcomics

Assigned Male by Sophie Labelle This collection of short comics draws on Sophie Labelle’s experiences as a trans girl and woman. It began all the way back in 2014, and is still running today! It’s a great mix of educational comics, short and powerful strips about transphobia and cissexism, and slice-of-life vignettes. Some of the strips are just one sentence with an illustration, and others are much more in-depth. Throughout, Labelle’s voice and style are so compelling. It’s easy to get sucked in and just keep reading.

Sesame But Different by Chia Sesame But Different is a charming lesbian slice-of-life comic about girlfriends Chia and Poppy. It’s mostly lighthearted, and the strips are often very short, highlighting all the humorous, awkward, silly, and tender moments in Chia and Poppy’s relationship. It’s a soothing, comforting queer comic about the ordinary ups and downs of partnership. As an added bonus, you don’t need to start from the beginning to understand what’s going on.

Bi-Assed by Olivia Dinnall This slice-of-life comic explores what it means to be biracial and bisexual. Most of the short strips that make up Bi-Assed are based on the many absurd (and much worse than absurd) things people have said to Dinnall, regarding being biracial, or bisexual, or both. Every installment packs a punch, and will have you rage-screaming inside your head, nodding along in understanding, or laughing out loud at the clever ways Dinnall gets her points across.

Trans Girl Next Door by Kylie Summer Wu Kylie Summer Wu started this autobiographical webcomic in 2013 as a way to document her transition. It now includes years worth of slice-of-life comics exploring relationships, friendships, sex, work, and a whole lot more. Some of the comics have heavy themes, and many deal with transphobia, but Wu often approaches difficult subjects with humor.

Happily, this list of 20 is just the beginning when it comes to queer webcomics! You’ll find lots more on this list, and this one, too! And if you don’t already know about it, I highly recommend checking out the Queer Comics Database. It includes print comics as well as webcomics, and you can search using tons of specific tags. It’s an invaluable resource for queer comics fans.