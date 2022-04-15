Fantasy Romance Novels To Fall in Love With

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Is there anything better than the pure escapism of fantasy romance novels? A little magic, a little love, and a perfectly happy ending — that’s exactly the sort of thing I like when I’m looking for a bit of comfort. And these ten fantasy romance novels are full of just that: comfort. No matter what conflict and turmoil lies inside — and don’t be fooled, some of these novels involve war and death and terrible curses — you can rest assured that at the end of it all, love will prevail. And maybe, just maybe, you’ll fall in love a little bit alongside them.

These stories are full of ghosts and love, princes and goddesses, mermaids, magicians, and all manner of magic. Some of the stories take place in our world where a hint of the supernatural resides, while others depict magical worlds plucked straight from our wildest imaginations. From urban fantasy romance to high fantasy romance, these stories have it all. Even with all these possibilities, one thing you can be sure of is the combination of magic and romance you’ll find inside.

Be enchanted, be swept away, but most of all, take a moment to relax as you sit back with one of these beautiful fantasy romance novels.

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo The St. Bernard women have lived in a house on a hill outside Port Angeles for generations, shepherding the spirits of the dead through to the afterlife. But Yejide is unprepared for the life she’s meant to lead, and when her mother dies without preparing her for the responsibilities she’s about to take over, Yejide is thrown into the deep end. Raised as a Rastafarian, Darwin has always been taught to not interact with the dead. He’s never even been to a funeral. But when his mother grows too sick to work, he takes a job digging graves to provide for them both. It’s there he meets Yejide, among the spirits of the dead. Here, in the oldest cemetery in Port Angeles, the dead lie uneasy. And for Yejide and Darwin, that means their lives — and their fates — will never be the same.

Paladin’s Grace by T. Kingfisher A paladin without a god is nothing. Three years after his god died, Stephen is a broken paladin, searching for something to live for. So when he witnesses a failed assassination attempt, he doesn’t hesitate to dive head first into a web of treachery and lies alongside a woman he just met. Magic, murder, and love can be found even amidst spies, poisoners, and dead gods.

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan Xingyin grew up on the moon, unaware that she and her mother have been living in exile, hiding from the Celestial Emperor who her mother stole the elixir of immortality from many years ago. But when Xingyin’s magic flairs, she’s discovered and must flee to protect her mother. Alone and afraid, she travels to the Celestial Kingdom in disguise. There, she meets the son of the Celestial Emperor. Soon feelings flare between Xingyin and the prince, but in order to save her mother, Xingyin will have to challenge the Celestial Emperor to end his treachery once and for all.

A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske This historical fantasy romance set in England follows baronet Robin Blythe as he tries to figure out the strange world of magic when an administrative error leaves him working as the liaison to the heretofore unbeknownst to him magical society. If only his counterpart in the magical world, the brilliant but prickly Edwin Courcey, would give him the time of day. But when a magical conspiracy draws them together to solve a mystery, the two begin to see they have more in common than they previously realized.

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall An imperial lady and an orphan turned pirate become entwined in this story about survival and magic. When Lady Evelyn is taken by pirates en route to an unhappy arranged marriage, she never could’ve guessed that her rescue would come from the young Florian, nor that Florian is also Flora in disguise. Soon the two set out on a daring escape that involves freeing a captive mermaid and teaming up with an opportunistic witch to secure their freedom.

Strange the Dreamer by Laini Taylor Lazlo Strange is a war orphan turned junior librarian who makes a study of fairytales. Only Lazlo believes they’re more than just stories. Throughout his childhood, he heard stories about an incredible city; a city everyone has now forgotten about, remembered only as “Weep.” When a contingent from the all-too-real land of Weep comes seeking aid from the most brilliant minds, Lazlo’s knowledge of fairytales comes in handy. He is the only one who speaks the language of Weep. And his journey will bring him to a city torn apart by war and godly vengeance, where gods enslaved humans and humans slayed gods. And there, he meets a blue-skinned girl, a girl who meets him in his dreams.

Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust A fairytale retelling inspired by Persian myth as well as Rapunzel and Beauty and the Beast, Girl, Serpent, Thorn follows a cursed princess who’s spent all her days trapped in the royal palace. But when a div locked away in the dungeons hints at answers about her curse and a handsome new soldier shows an interest in her, Soraya becomes determined to discover life beyond the palace walls — even if it places her, and others, in danger. Featuring not one but two love interests, Girl, Serpent, Thorn beautifully depicts how feelings can deceive as well as direct.

The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston A ghostwriter who can see actual ghosts? Might sound a little too on the nose, but then for a girl who grew up in a funeral home and was run out of her hometown for solving a dead boy’s murder along with the help of his ghost, it’s just business as usual. So when Florence Day returns home to her father’s funeral, she’s expecting to be haunted by plenty of things from her past. The one thing she’s not expecting is to find the ghost of her new editor waiting for her. But what on Earth is his unfinished business? And what does it have to do with her? Between planning her father’s funeral and making amends with her siblings, she has to figure out how to help her all-too-attractive editor cross over — without falling for him in the process. Release: July 5, 2022

A Taste of Gold and Iron by Alexandra Rowland A shy prince and his bodyguard fall for each other in this Ottoman-inspired fantasy novel. The princes of Arasht can taste precious metals with a touch of their hand, and when Prince Kadou inadvertently finds himself at odds with an important ambassador, he must take charge of an investigation of a recent guild break-in to prove his loyalty to his sister, the queen. Alongside his new bodyguard, Evemer, Kadou discovers a financial conspiracy that could bring the kingdom to ruin. Release: August 30, 2022

Need more Fantasy Romance in your life? We’ve got you covered with even more recommendations: