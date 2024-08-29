Let’s Get Meta: Nine Books that Break the Fourth Wall

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal .

While it’s not exactly a new phenomenon — there are books going back centuries that do this — it has been fun watching more fourth-wall-breaking books being published each day. Some of these books focus on playing with their given genre, like mystery or fantasy.

And just like that it’s Thursday. Read about reading with us.

Today, you are going to read a list of nine books that break the fourth wall. The first few are works published before 2000 — a few were printed before 1900. The second segment is works published very recently. I hope you enjoy breaking the fourth wall with me and these books.

Publishers Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan Publishers, Simon & Schuster, and Sourcebooks, alongside authors Julia Alvarez, Laurie Halse Anderson, John Green, Jodi Picoult, and Angie Thomas are among those pursing litigation against public officials in the state. Also involved in the case are the Authors Guild, two parents, and two students.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Today, Hawai’i occupies a singular place in history and in literary imagination, with writers crafting historical fiction that takes place from its earliest days to the tumult of the attack on Pearl Harbor and into the post-war years. The novels below will give you a glimpse into the history and people of this complex place.

I think graphic novels make great accessories, don’t you? You can take them anywhere and they go with any mood, outfit, or setting! Below, you might just find the right comic to go with your current style!