Let’s Get Meta: Nine Books that Break the Fourth Wall
And just like that it’s Thursday. Read about reading with us.
Let’s Get Meta: 9 Books that Break the Fourth Wall
While it’s not exactly a new phenomenon — there are books going back centuries that do this — it has been fun watching more fourth-wall-breaking books being published each day. Some of these books focus on playing with their given genre, like mystery or fantasy.
Today, you are going to read a list of nine books that break the fourth wall. The first few are works published before 2000 — a few were printed before 1900. The second segment is works published very recently. I hope you enjoy breaking the fourth wall with me and these books.
Publishers, Authors Sue Florida Over Book Ban Legislation
Publishers Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan Publishers, Simon & Schuster, and Sourcebooks, alongside authors Julia Alvarez, Laurie Halse Anderson, John Green, Jodi Picoult, and Angie Thomas are among those pursing litigation against public officials in the state. Also involved in the case are the Authors Guild, two parents, and two students.
10 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books Set in Hawai’i
Today, Hawai’i occupies a singular place in history and in literary imagination, with writers crafting historical fiction that takes place from its earliest days to the tumult of the attack on Pearl Harbor and into the post-war years. The novels below will give you a glimpse into the history and people of this complex place.
Comics Are Always in Fashion
I think graphic novels make great accessories, don’t you? You can take them anywhere and they go with any mood, outfit, or setting! Below, you might just find the right comic to go with your current style!
Respect Your Queer Elders: Books About LGBTQ People In Their 60s, 70s, and 80s
I was digging through Book Riot’s LGBTQ archive and found this 2023 post from CJ Connor: Books About Queer Elders Give Me Hope for the Future. So, today I’ve put together a list of books about queer people in their 60s and up, including memoirs, romance, fiction, sci-fi/fantasy, and a graphic novel. Despite all the progress that’s been made in queer books recently, it’s still pretty rare to see queer elders as the stars of their own stories, and I want to see a lot more!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.