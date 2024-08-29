Comics Are Always in Fashion
I think graphic novels make great accessories, don’t you? You can take them anywhere and they go with any mood, outfit, or setting! Below, you might just find the right comic to go with your current style!
Bookish Goods
Retro Pop Art Comic Book Tee T-Shirt by PopCotton
I really feel this “I Have All The Right Hopes And Dreams But I’m In The Wrong World” shirt some days! If you do too, just pick the color you like and the size that you need! $27+
New Graphic Novels Out This Week
My Neighbor Totoro Film Comic: All-in-One Edition by Hayao Miyazaki
You’ve seen the film (or if you haven’t, I’m sure it’s on your list). You might have even read the film comic. Now, for the first time, the entire comic is collected in just one volume for the enjoyment and convenience of fans everywhere. Join Satsuki and Mei as they navigate a magical world with their new spirit friend, Totoro!
Frankie and the Beastly Bog Song by Caitlin Rose Boyle
Frankie is determined to be just as smart as her mom, a scientist who isn’t afraid to study even the creepiest and crawliest of creatures. But Frankie isn’t quite that brave — yet. If she wants to achieve her goals and make her mom proud, she will have to face her fears like a true researcher!
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter!
Manga About Fashion
Today’s comic recommendation theme is: fashion! You don’t have to get all dressed up to enjoy these comics, but it couldn’t hurt.
Cinderella Closet Volume One by Wakana Yanai
There’s no way Haruka, a timid college student, could ever bring herself to talk to her crush — and, even if she did, would he be interested in a simple country girl like her? Enter Hikaru, a true glamor queen who agrees to help Haruka up her game and dress the part so she can pursue the man of her dreams. But is Haruka the only one keeping secrets?
My Androgynous Boyfriend Volume One by Tamekou
Wako and Meguru’s relationship is anything but ordinary: while she works hard to be the breadwinner, he spends his days shopping for clothes, doing his nails, and fixing his hair. But regardless of what everyone else thinks, their romance works for them and helps them through all manner of stresses and problems.
We can’t all be as stylin’ as these characters, but I’m sure there’s something you’re passionate about that will keep you going until next week. Find it and hold on tight!
If you’re reading this newsletter online and want comics recommendations in your inbox, sign up for The Stack here.